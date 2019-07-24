The company aims to expand the business and offer new financial services with the investment.

Robinhood offers crypto trading in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin and Dogecoin to 20 states.

According to a Reuters report, the popular trading platform for stocks and digital assets, Robinhood, announced a $323 million Series E tipping the firm's total valuation over $7.6 billion. A leading investor in internet startups, DTS Global, led the financing round along with crypto-notables like Ribbit Capital and Sequoia. As per the report, the capital will be directed by the firm towards expanding the business and launch new financial services. A Robinhood representative stated:

"We'll use the funding to keep pursuing our mission of democratizing finance for all."

The Silicon Valley-based company has rolled out quite a few coins and crypto-related trading features ever since it started offering crypto assets in January 2018. Overall, it offers crypto trading in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin and Dogecoin to 20 states. The firm also started the IPO process in motion last September. Baiju Bhatt, the CEO has said: