- Ethereum developers plan to launch a new upgrade, dubbed MEV-burn.
- The implementation will solve the Miner Extractable Value (MEV) issue while reducing ETH supply.
- Developers anticipate a surge in Ethereum price, delivering the largest altcoin to record new highs.
Ethereum (ETH) developers plan to launch a new upgrade, christened MEV-burn, to solve the Miner Extractable Value (MEV) issue while further reducing Ethereum supply.
$ETH Biggest Upgrade Since EIP1559 is here! Get ready for the game-changer as MEV Burn takes center stage! Let's burn those unnecessary gas fees and unlock a more efficient $ETH ecosystem. #ETHUpgrade #MEVBurn https://t.co/ll0Ot6GS01 via @YouTube— Paulieb.Eth | .Lens️ (@PaulBarba12) May 8, 2023
Notably, the MEV-burn upgrade is a continuation of the EIP-1559 upgrade introduced in 2022 when the Ethereum network started burning ETH.
Also Read: Major MEV event wipes out $25 million: How this affects Ethereum validators and ETH holders
Ethereum MEV and how it is a challenge
MEV is a critical consideration for the Ethereum community, as it defines the profits miners can get when they record or censor transactions in block. It becomes even more interesting, especially when there is high congestion on the network, like in the recent Bitcoin network backlog.
With the recent rally among meme cryptos like PEPE, among other decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, MEV activity has soared in rampancy, causing a massive uptick in gas fees and reduced returns for the active user.
Accordingly, MEV has become a key issue for the Ethereum network, altering incentives for block validators to display more neutrality. It, therefore, creates instability on the blockchain. Further, MEV bots participate in competitive attacks such as "front-running, DDOS attacks, eclipse attacks, and chain reorgs." All there are geared toward achieving a massive MEV bounty.
The result of the above is a market that can be exploited and undermines the block validators' neutrality. This causes distorted market incentives and reduced network security, hence a problem.
How MEV-burn could boost Ethereum price
The Bankless team, an analysis and research firm, has revealed that Ethereum developers are developing a multi-year roadmap featuring the MEV-Burn upgrade to address the abovementioned challenges - instability, rise in gas fees, and reduced returns for the daily user.
Reducing ETH supply
The MEV-burn upgrade creates a mechanism to burn the MEV miners extract from the network, thereby aligning the incentives of individual miners with the rest of the Ethereum ecosystem. At the same time, it reduces the overall supply of Ether, making ETH scarcer. This would eventually increase its market value.
Creating a more stable market for MEV profits
MEV-burn will return the value being extracted by MEV participants to ETH holders by burning it. In so doing, it redistributes the value and indirectly reduces sell pressure by block validators. This creates stability in the market.
The indirect move to redistribute value and reduce sell pressure by block validators equalized MEV profits for block builders, a principle known as "MEV-smoothing." Ultimately, this creates a more predictable and stable market for MEV profits instead of the current "big-game hunting affair."
Watch Ethereum researchers Justin Drake and Dom refer to the Bankless podcast as a "logical continuation" of EIP-1559.
At the time of writing, Ethereum price is $1,845, a daily increase of 0.09%. Nevertheless, the ETH market displays volatility and instability as the largest altcoin awaits the Bitcoin cue.
ETH/USDT 1-Day Chart
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a magnet for Ethereum price to fill the imbalance cast by the lower and upper candlewicks of the April 18 and 20 trading sessions, respectively, and the MEV-burn could be among the narratives that drive this price action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTX creditors await retrieval of lost funds as Alameda Research receives $57.5 million in Tether
A crypto intelligence tracker Arkham Intel recently identified the on-chain transfer of more than $57 million in cryptocurrencies to Alameda Research’s wallets. These wallets are wholly controlled by the Bankruptcy Estate that was created to aid creditors of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s defunct firms – Alameda Research and FTX exchange.
Ethereum price to slide lower as Binance congestion gridlock trips up top 3 coins
Ethereum (ETH) price had a rough session on Monday as Binance reported issues liftingf its ban on Bitcoin withdrawals that had to be reinstated only hours after it got lifted.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Solana Saga phone launch could support SOL price recovery
Solana’s Saga Mobile, which offers users access to decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 applications in the Solana ecosystem, is available for purchase from late Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.