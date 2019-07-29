Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD subject to a breakout from bearish pennant structure

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red on Monday, holding losses of some 0.70%.
  • XRP/USD is moving within the confinements of a bearish pennant structure via the daily. 
  • The big psychological $0.3000 mark remains vulnerable of giving way to the bears. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.3091

Relative change:      -0.05%

High:                         0.3141

Low:                          0.3062

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.3096
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.61
Today daily open 0.3115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.3243
Daily SMA50 0.3812
Daily SMA100 0.3716
Daily SMA200 0.3454
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3146
Previous Daily Low 0.2991
Previous Weekly High 0.3354
Previous Weekly Low 0.3027
Previous Monthly High 0.5074
Previous Monthly Low 0.3704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3087
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3051
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.3022
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2929
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2867
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3177
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3239
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3332

 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • The price via the 60-minute is moving within a bearish flag structure, vulnerable to downside risks. 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • Price action has been moving within the confinements of a bearish pennant structure. 

