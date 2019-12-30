Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD make promising breakout of a bearish pattern

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some 1.90% in the session on Monday.
  • XRP/USD price has demonstrated some signs of stabilization, as it runs with four consecutive sessions of gains. 
  • There is a big barrier in the way of further upside seen at the psychological $0.2000 mark. 

XRP/USD daily chart

Price action via the daily chart view is moving within a bearish pennant pattern, subject to a breakout south.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

The price formed a near-term double top pattern, which has seen a break of the neckline and another wave of selling pressure. 


 

Spot rate:                 0.1875 

Relative change:      -1.90%

High:                         0.1978

Low:                          0.1928

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1939
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -1.47
Today daily open 0.1968
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2008
Daily SMA50 0.2246
Daily SMA100 0.2513
Daily SMA200 0.2896
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1985
Previous Daily Low 0.191
Previous Weekly High 0.1991
Previous Weekly Low 0.1846
Previous Monthly High 0.3149
Previous Monthly Low 0.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1956
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1938
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1924
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1879
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1848
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1999
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.203
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2075

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

