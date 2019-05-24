Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls measuring up another potential shot into orbit
- Ripple's XRP price Monday is trading in minor positive territory up some 0.55% in the second part of the day.
- XRP/USD is currently running at its fifth consecutive session in the green, after losing large bullish momentum between 16-22 May.
- Price action via the daily chart view has formed a bullish pennant pattern structure.
Spot rate: 0.4114
Relative change: +0.55%
High: 0.4203
Low: 0.4069
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term price action via the 60-minute chart view is narrowing within a range-block structure, subject to a potential breakout to the upside.
XRP/USD daily chart
- Price action has formed a bullish pennant pattern, which has seen the current daily candle edge out from the structure.
