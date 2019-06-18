Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD big pennant retest
- Ripple's XRP price on Tuesday is trading in negative territory, nursing losses of around 2.90%.
- XRP/USD price action is retesting a breached bullish pennant pattern, after the breakout in the session on Monday.
- If the structure holds on the retest, it could open the door to greater moves north.
Spot rate: 0.4357
Relative change: -2.90%
High: 0.4560
Low: 0.4310
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- A near-term bullish flag structure can be seen via the 60-minute chart view, subject to a potential breakout north.
XRP/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily is undergoing a retest of the breached bullish pennant structure.
