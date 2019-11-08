Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bears force daily flag breakout

- Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 5.50% in the session on Friday.
- XRP/USD has breached an ascending channel/bearish flag via the daily.
- The failure of the bulls attempting to break $0.3000 has invited selling pressure.
XRP/USD weekly chart
XRP bears are pressing to end the five consecutive weeks of gains that the bulls had enjoyed.
XRP/USD daily chart
Price action via the daily has breached a bearish flag structure, inviting further selling pressure.
Spot rate: 0.2742
Relative change: -5.55%
High: 0.2908
Low: 0.2755
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2725
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0179
|Today Daily Change %
|-6.16
|Today daily open
|0.2904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2942
|Daily SMA50
|0.2788
|Daily SMA100
|0.2783
|Daily SMA200
|0.3249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.3149
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2749
|Previous Weekly High
|0.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2854
|Previous Monthly High
|0.315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2902
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.3119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3335
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.352
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD fresh selling pressure as price firmly smashes $9000
The price is testing critical weekly support to the downside seen at the $9000 price mark, which the bears are at present in control of driving deeper below. Daily price action is lost much upside momentum, following failure to break down supply at $9500.
XRP/USD price in shambles: The not so Swell Ripple conference
Ripple’s XRP price is not doing well despite the reports that XRP cross-borders transfers in selected regions such Mexico and the Philippines are surging. The prevailing trend is extremely bearish.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD pares losses, moves below SMA100 daily
ETH/USD topped at $194.80 on November 6 and retreated to $185.98 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.3% of its value on a day-to-day basis, following the global trends on the cryptocurrency market.
Crypto Today: Jumping back to take a run-up
XRP/USD continues to suffer from strong sales, ignoring positive news about new support for the utility of Blockchain technology. At the time of writing Ripple’s token pierces down the SMA200.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.