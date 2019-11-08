Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bears force daily flag breakout

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 5.50% in the session on Friday. 
  • XRP/USD has breached an ascending channel/bearish flag via the daily.
  • The failure of the bulls attempting to break $0.3000 has invited selling pressure. 

 

XRP/USD weekly chart

XRP bears are pressing to end the five consecutive weeks of gains that the bulls had enjoyed. 

XRP/USD daily chart

Price action via the daily has breached a bearish flag structure, inviting further selling pressure. 

 

Spot rate:                  0.2742      

Relative change:      -5.55%

High:                         0.2908

Low:                          0.2755 

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2725
Today Daily Change -0.0179
Today Daily Change % -6.16
Today daily open 0.2904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2942
Daily SMA50 0.2788
Daily SMA100 0.2783
Daily SMA200 0.3249
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3149
Previous Daily Low 0.2749
Previous Weekly High 0.31
Previous Weekly Low 0.2854
Previous Monthly High 0.315
Previous Monthly Low 0.2425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2902
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2996
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2718
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2533
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2317
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3119
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3335
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.352

 

 

