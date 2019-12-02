XRP/USD trades 3% lower today as the crypto market turns bearish again.

The 0.2180 previous wave low support level will now be in focus.

XRP/USD 1-Hour Chart - Market holds under 0.22

Ripple is looking bearish today and on the hourly chart the previous wave low is under threat.

On the chart there is also a converging channel line to be aware of for support.

The market has rejected the lows and pushed up higher over 2 candles but this happens in cryptos watch out for a break.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

This is how the level looks on the daily chart and if the wave low breaks it could open up a move to the lows near the 0.20 psychological level.

A move beyond that point to take Ripple to new lows. The price is really in a tough zone at the moment.