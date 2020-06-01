- XRP/USD has settled above $0.2000 amid improved market sentiments.
- A short-term set-back will be followed by another bullish wave.
Ripple’s XRP settled above $0.2000, which is a positive signal for the coin in the short run; however, the further upside momentum seems to be limited for now. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2049. The coin has gained over 1.2% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis, moving within a short-term bullish trend amid expanding volatility. The intraday high is registered at $0.2016, while the current intraday low is $0.2013. Ripple moved back to the third position in the global cryptocurrency rating with the market capitalization of $9 billion.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
XRP/USD settled above the daily SMA50 (currently at $0.2010) and managed to clear a strong resistance of $0.2030 created by a combination of technical indicators, including 38.2% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high. The next local resistance is created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band $0.2080 and psychological $0.2100. A sustainable move above this area will open up the way towards the next barrier created by daily SMA200 at $0.2150. Ripple’s price has been moving below this MA since the end of February. Moreover, it stopped the recovery in the beginning of May.
XRP/USD daily chart
On the intraday chart, XRP/USD recovery is capped by 1-hour SMA50 at $0.2050. If this resistance is rejected, the price may return to the channel support created by a combination of the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band and 1-hour SMA100 at $0.2015. This barrier followed by a psychological should create strong support for the price and serve as a jumping-off ground for the next bullish movement.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
