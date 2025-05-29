Ripple Price Forecast: XRP on track for a 14% breakout ahead of SEC DeFi roundtable

- XRP posts mild gains on Thursday after a US court blocked President Trump's tariffs.
- The SEC has announced the agenda and panelists for its June 9 crypto roundtable.
- XRP derivatives Open Interest drops to $4.8 billion as long liquidations surge, signaling strong headwinds.
Ripple (XRP) hovers at around $2.28 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting bullish sentiment in the crypto market after a United States (US) court nixed President Donald Trump's tariffs on Wednesday.
According to a Reuters report, the Court of International Trade ruled that the US Constitution grants Congress exclusive power to regulate trade with other countries and that this authority cannot be overridden by the President's emergency powers to safeguard the economy.
SEC announces DeFi roundtable agenda and panelists
The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Crypto Task Force has announced the agenda and panelists for its June 9 roundtable. The roundtable, dubbed "DeFi and the American Spirit," will be held at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Nine members will be on the panel, including Jill Gunter from Espresso Systems, Omid Malekan from the Columbia Business School, Rebecca Rettig from Jito Labs and Peter Van Valkenburgh from Coin Center, among others.
"DeFi exemplifies the promise of crypto, as it allows people to interact without intermediaries," Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, head of the Crypto Task Force, said. "I look forward to learning from the panelists about how we can create a regulatory environment in which DeFi can thrive," he added.
Technical outlook: Can XRP validate a potential 14% breakout?
XRP's price uptrend in early May has been overshadowed by a strong bearish trend in the past two weeks as it eyes the potential to extend losses toward $2.20, the next area of interest for traders eyeing dips.
The money remittance token is holding beneath key moving averages on the 4-hour chart, including the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the 100-period EMA, and the 200-period EMA. This gives credence to the short-term bearish momentum, which is accentuated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reversal below the 50 midline.
Should the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flash a sell signal as the blue MACD line crosses below the red signal line, key liquidity-rich areas, such as the demand zones at $2.20, $2.21, and $2.00, respectively, will come into sight.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
The falling wedge pattern illustrated on the chart above suggests that XRP has the potential to reverse its downward trend. This bullish pattern is characterized by two downward-sloping trendlines that converge to the right of the chart, indicating declining volume and sell-side pressure.
Traders look for a break above the upper trendline, accompanied by rising trading volume, to validate the falling wedge. As observed on the chart, the 14% target of $2.63 is determined by measuring the distance between the pattern's widest points and extrapolating above the upper trendline.
Meanwhile, XRP derivatives data indicate that Open Interest (OI) has decreased by approximately 4.6% to $4.67 billion over the past 24 hours. This coincides with a near 50% increase in volume to $4.45 billion, hinting at a developing bearish bias as traders close positions in futures and options.
XRP derivatives data | Source CoinGlass
The drop in OI as volume increases underpins a noticeable increase in long position liquidations, which reached $8.5 million over the past 24 hours compared to approximately $713,000 in shorts.
If this situation persists, traders may move cautiously amid anticipated volatility, especially with the release of the Personal Consumer Expenditure (PCE) Price Index inflation data on Friday.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana broadly steadies as institutional interest expands to the ecosystem’s liquid staking
Solana’s uptrend is generally steady, rising slightly to trade at $172 at the time of writing on Thursday. Interest in the smart contracts token continues to grow despite the recent delay in approving the related SOL spot Exchange Traded Fund.
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH post mild gains as court ban of Trump tariffs cheers risk markets
Bitcoin edges up slightly but remains between the $106,000 support level and the $110,000 resistance level. Sentiment in crypto markets improves after a US court ruled Trump tariffs are unlawful.
Pepe eyes a range breakout amid improving sentiment after President Trump’s post
Pepe is up over 6% at press time on Thursday after US President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social with the frog mascot in the background, igniting new hype and hinting at a potential breakout from a consolidation range for bullish follow-through.
Bitcoin posts mild gains to $108,000 as markets welcome court ruling against Trump tariffs
Bitcoin price increases slightly to trade above $108,000 on Thursday after dipping over the last two days. Crypto markets turn risk-positive after a US court blocked US President Donald Trump from imposing tariffs.
Bitcoin: BTC enters full price-discovery mode after seven straight weeks of gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $111,000 on Friday after reaching a new all-time high of $111,900 this week. Corporate accumulation, institutional demand, signs of easing regulations and fiscal woes in the US have fueled BTC’s rally.