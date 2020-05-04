Ripple Price Analysis: Eyes $0.20 amid rising channel breakdown

- Ripple bears gather pace, aiming for a test of $0.20 mark.
- Correction to extend in the near term amid bearish technical set up.
- Hourly RSI is heading into oversold territory, still not out of the woods yet.
Ripple (XRP/USD) is extending Sunday’s losses and the correction from the seven-week highs of 0.2357 reached last Thursday. The price met fresh supply in the last minutes and now loses nearly 5% to trade around 0.21 region, quickly reversing a dip to 0.2073 low. The third-most favorite cryptocurrency has started out a fresh week on a bearish note, tracking the negative sentiment across the crypto space. Its market capitalization stands at $9.34 billion.
Short-term technical outlook
As seen on the hourly sticks, the price spotted a rising channel breakdown in early Asia, having failed to resist above the rising trendline (channel) support at 0.2163. The breakdown occurred after the 21- hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA) breached the 50 and 100-HMA from above and paved the way for a steeper fall towards the $0.2000 mark.
Over the last hour, the coin ran through fresh offers after a brief consolidative stint, now looking to accelerate the downside after the bounce was rejected at 200-HMA at 0.2121. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is probing the oversold territory, suggesting further scope for the downside.
Alternatively, a sustained move above the 200-HMA will drive the pair towards the support-turned-resistance near 0.2160 where the bearish 21-HMA coincides. All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the downside.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dominance struggle intensifies
During the weekend, Bitcoin managed to overcome the first resistance level created by a medium-term downward trend line. But today it meets the 200-day simple moving average and the upward movement has become more complicated.
Ripple Price Analysis: Eyes $0.20 amid rising channel breakdown
Ripple (XRP/USD) is extending Sunday’s losses and the correction from the seven-week highs of 0.2357 reached last Thursday. The price met fresh supply
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD stays flat above $200
Ethereum (ETH/USD) stayed relatively quiet on Saturday and gained 1% to close at $214. Although the pair edged higher to $220 earlier in the day, it seems to be having a difficult time gathering momentum.
BCH/USD freefalls to $235
Bitcoin Cash extended the bearish action on Monday below the $240 support. A low was formed at $235, marking the end of the intraday bearish action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.