Ripple and MoneyGram part ways amid weakening technical levels

- Increase overhead pressure at $0.5 leaves near-term support at the 38.2% Fibonacci level vulnerable.
- The MACD on the 4-hour chart shows that recovery will continue to delay amid potential sideways trading.
- The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA will absorb the selling pressure if declines increase intensity toward $0.4.
Ripple’s Chief Executive Officer, Brad Garlinghouse, confirmed that the company has wound up collaborating with MoneyGram in an unexpected twist of events. According to a statement released by Ripple, the two firms mutually agreed to end the prevailing agreement.
Ripple and MoneyGram could revisit the partnership in the future
The partnership between Ripple and MoneyGram was a game-changer in the cryptocurrency industry. It emphasized how cryptocurrency can be used to impact the daily life of everyone across the board.
Ripple reckons that it is happy with the achievements it has made with MoneyGram, especially with RippleNet and On-Demand Liquidity (ODL). Several payment corridors benefited from these products. Besides, the cross-border company recorded a massive increase in ODL volume following the partnership. Ripple added that it is not the end of the road for partnership, which may be reviewed in the future.
We are both committed to revisiting our relationship in the future. We still believe in the promise of digital assets and blockchain technology to change the status quo in global payments for the benefit of billions of consumers around the world.
Ripple recovery stalls under $0.5
Ripple’s rebound from the drop to $0.35 in February has not achieved as much as investors expected. Resistance at $0.5 is a hard nut to crack; moreover, more seller congestion has been witnessed at the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Meanwhile, XRP is seeking refuge at the 38.2% Fibonacci level while trading at $0.479. Losing this support will increase instability in Ripple’s market and perhaps lead to losses back to $0.4. Several support areas are projected to anchor the price, including the 100 SMA and the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has a slight bullish bias but not strong enough to support a rebound. In other words, it shows that Ripple may settle for sideways price action, particularly if the Fibo 38.2% support holds.
Looking at the other side of the fence
Overhead pressure at $0.5 is the only hindrance to XRP achieving the recovery goals. Therefore, buyers must focus on pushing this zone in the rearview. That way, they will be allowed to pay attention to higher price levels, preferably $0.65 and $0.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano’s protocol moves closer to full decentralization while ADA price awaits for volatility to strike back. IOHK, the development company behind Cardano, announced that the network is 90% through the goal of having all blocks being created by community stake pools, putting an end to the federated nodes.
Enjin Coin Price Forecast: ENJ could take a breather before rallying 25%
Enjin coin price has gone parabolic in the last few days and could retrace 13% due to a sell signal presented by the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator. Now, ENJ could take a small breather before rallying another 25%. Enjin coin price shows massive buying activity, which has led to the creation of an interim all-time high at $1.95.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH eases ahead of the key hurdle to $2,000
Ethereum consolidates recent gains around $1,820, declining for the first time in five days, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the altcoin takes a U-turn from the highest level since February 22, also declining before the key $1,890-75 resistance area.
Stellar bulls need to cross the key $0.4370 hurdle for a 40% upside
XLM/USD takes the bids around $0.4190 as crypto traders clean their screens for Tuesday’s move. Even so, the Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) stays below the strong hurdle to the north comprising 21-day SMA and a falling trend line from February 13.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.