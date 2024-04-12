- Ripple sees AMM back in action on the XRPLedger mainnet after amendment on Friday.
- XRP price tests $0.60 support, price ranges below $0.62 on April 12.
- Ripple CLO shared the Second Circuit Court of Appeals refusal to reconsider their decision, considered a loss for the SEC.
Ripple (XRP) price is testing support at the psychologically important $0.60 level on Friday, despite Bitcoin price rally to $70,900 on April 12. XRP price remains unaffected by Bitcoin’s recent gains.
XRP is likely influenced by the recent Automated Market Maker (AMM) amendment, developments in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple and related court cases, like Govil, Coinbase lawsuit.
Daily digest market movers: XRPLedger AMM is live again, fails to catalyze gains in Ripple
- XRPLedger’s ‘fixAMMOverflowOffer’ amendment went live early on Friday. The AMM is back in action on the mainnet and this marks a milestone for Ripple’s blockchain.
The ‘fixAMMOverflowOffer’ amendment went live earlier today.— RippleX (@RippleXDev) April 11, 2024
The AMM is back in action on XRPL mainnet—a huge milestone for the XRP Ledger!https://t.co/Ella5VFGmg pic.twitter.com/fqiPMzDFcu
- Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty shared details of a lawsuit in which the Second Circuit rejected the SEC’s appeal.
- The SEC alleges that Aron Govil used his position as a controlling shareholder to cause Cemtrex to engage in a variety of fraudulent conduct. The regulator is seeking disgorgement of misappropriated funds, however the Second Circuit denied the SEC’s appeal.
- Alderoty considers it the SEC’s loss since the Second Circuit refused to reconsider their decision in Govil which held that if a buyer suffers no financial loss, then the regulator is not entitled to disgorgement from the seller.
- This lawsuit decision has an impact on the Ripple case, since the SEC is seeking over $2 billion in fines from the payment remittance firm.
- The SEC seeks the fines for the institutional sales of XRP made by the payment remittance firm, and violation of securities laws. It alleges that Ripple violated securities laws.
- The Govil decision therefore sheds light on what XRP holders can expect from the SEC’s appeal in the Ripple lawsuit.
- Pro Ripple attorney Bill Morgan commented on the Govil lawsuit and its impact on the Ripple case. Morgan said that no conclusion can be drawn until Ripple’s brief and counter arguments against SEC’s motion are made public.
Why? It’s not big if Torres accepts the SEC’s argument that some of the XRP institutional investors suffered pecuniary harm because Ripple failed to disclose to them discounts offered to favored institutional investors. And we cannot really assess the strength of the SEC’s… https://t.co/2U51n8QRwj— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) April 12, 2024
Technical analysis: XRP price ranges below $0.62, fails to rally
Ripple price is trading within a tight range between the April 4 low of $0.5623 and April 9 high of $0.6431. XRP price is testing the $0.60 support on Friday. This is considered a key psychological level for the altcoin, it acted as support throughout March and April 2024.
A successful retest of $0.60 would mean XRP price is likely to make its way to the April 9 high of $0.6431. It faces resistance at $0.6336, a level that the altcoin has failed to break in the past two weeks.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below $0.6027, the 50% retracement of XRP’s climb to April 9 could invalidate the bullish thesis. XRP price could find support at $0.5851 and $0.5386, two levels that have held throughout mid March and April 2024.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
