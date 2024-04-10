XRP price tests $0.60 support, payment giant Ripple announces XRPLedger grants program

- XRP price is testing psychologically important support at $0.60 on Wednesday.
- Ripple announced the launch of its XRPLedger grants program, inviting applications from developers.
- XRPLedger issues final reminder to all node operators to upgrade to 2.1.1 for AMM amendment that goes into effect on Thursday.
Ripple (XRP) price is testing a crucial support on Wednesday, at $0.60. The altcoin was hit by the market-wide correction as Bitcoin price coiled back under $70,000.
Ripple’s call for applications to the XRPLedger grant program and the XRPLedger upgrade to 2.1.1 are the two key catalysts likely influencing the XRP price on Wednesday.
Daily digest market movers: XRPLedger prepares for AMM amendment, invites applicants for grants
- XRPLedger, Ripple’s decentralized public blockchain, has a key Automated Market Maker (AMM) update lined up for Thursday. The blockchain network called all nodes to upgrade to version 2.1.1 for the update to go into effect.
Final reminder to all #XRPL node operators to please upgrade to 2.1.1!— RippleX (@RippleXDev) April 9, 2024
'fixAMMOverflowOffer' goes into effect early Thursday morning.https://t.co/WdnoxTSdhY
- Ripple has called developers to apply to its XRPLedger grants program.
- XRPL Grants help enable developers to leverage the ledger’s open-source technology to innovate and build useful applications on Ripple’s blockchain.
Exciting news for all the XRPL developers out there! We've streamlined the #XRPLGrants program to a rolling applications period. Submit your project/prototype today! #BuiltOnXRPLhttps://t.co/5hyK8FMCEH— RippleX (@RippleXDev) April 9, 2024
- The program offers between $10,000 and $200,000 funding for projects up to one year.
- Ripple has introduced rolling applications to enhance flexibility for developers and bring projects with more utility to the XRPLedger.
- Previously, grants have been awarded to projects that drive the adoption of the XRPLedger and its native token XRP, like Evernode, which brings Layer 2 smart contracts to the Ledger, and XRPScan, the largest explorer for Ripple.
Technical analysis: XRP price tests crucial support
XRP price is testing critical support at $0.60. The $0.60 level has been considered psychologically important for Ripple, as it acted as support for several weeks in March. A decline below this level typically signals a correction in XRP price.
Ripple price is in an ascending channel and a breakout to the downside is likely, with price testing $0.60 support. The next key support level for XRP is $0.5851. The $0.5851 level has been tested several times and emerged as a steady support for XRP throughout April 2024.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
If the XRP price fails to close below the channel, it could begin its recovery and test resistance at the upper boundary at $0.63. The April 9 peak of $0.6431 would be the target for the XRP price.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
