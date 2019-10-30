- Ethereum had experienced a DAO hack, which led to a division of the Ethereum chain into two chains.
- Vitalik Buterin conducted a poll asking for the community’s opinion on Ethereum forks.
Back in 2016, Ethereum had experienced a major DAO hack. It led to a division of the Ethereum chain into two chains, the main Ethereum chain (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC). The hard fork was controversial as it effectively rolled back the chain to return the hacked ETH to those affected.
In a recent poll, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin asked this question:
Suppose a popular smart contract wallet that a large portion of the ETH community uses gets hacked. This could be reverted by reverting all chain activity since the hack and doing a DAO-style HF to recover the funds. How much ETH must be at stake for you to support this?
A whopping 63% regarded such an intervention and a hard fork as a risk. 16% believed that 10-100M ETH is required to carry out the task, while 9% believed one needed 1-10M staked. Finally, 12% believed less than 1M ETH staked was fine. The poll proved to be controversial and some of the replies gave rise to old criticisms. Nicolas Dorier tweeted:
at the end of the day, it all depends on whether or not Vitalik was using the wallet.
Buterin retaliated:
You realize my (DAO holdings / total ETH holdings) ratio was like 50x smaller than that of the average ETH community member, right? I continue to not understand people who literally think I was trying to hard-fork ethereum to save $19k.
Many wondered why Buterin raised such a question in the first place. Buterin, however, seems to be asking the question in good faith.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD extends the decline, $9,000 within reach
Bitcoin retreated from Tuesday's high of $9,512 to trade at $9,170 by press time. BTC/USD has lost 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day moving within the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
Ripple price prediction: $0.30 attracts XRP/USD like a magnet – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is hovering at $0.3000 with the bearish momentum gaining traction. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is moving along the upside trend line from September 26 low. A sustainable move above this barrier will negate the short-term bullish scenario.
Ethereum: Is the $200 critical level within reach?
Ethereum price renewed bullish interest gradually loses steal after failing to break above $200. The immediate downside is supported by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the 100 SMA limits movement towards $200.
Stellar scraps XLM inflation in the latest protocol update
Stellar network finished the scheduled protocol update to v12. The new version disabled the inflation mechanism for XLM tokens, according to the announcement made by Stellar Foundation in the official blog post.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.