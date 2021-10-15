This bullish outlook can be invalid by breaching below the head of the inverse head-and-shoulder pattern at $0.195. A break below that level will likely generate strong selling that could target a high volume node at the $0.13 value area. Below that, it’s a quick trip to $0.08.

Utilizing the Fibonacci expansion tool projects a target zone of $0.43. The horizontal profit method in Point and Figure analysis points to $0.42 and compliments the Fibonacci expansion zone. Thus, there is little resistance to stop Dogecoin price from gaining nearly 100% on the next breakout. Some profit-taking may occur at the 161.8% Fibonacci expansion at $0.35, but the pent-up demand and momentum accompanying Dogecoin may make $0.35 a moot price level.

Dogecoin price has one of the most sought-after bullish reversal patterns in technical analysis: the inverse head-and-shoulder pattern. The strength of this pattern is exacerbated by the location of its development: the bottom of swing low. As a result, bulls will need to push Dogecoin to a close above the neckline at $0.27, but from there, sustained price action is likely to continue.

Dogecoin price is ready for a strong rebound as pent-up demand and a return of bulls come into the market. However, a powerful reversal pattern is present and could trigger one of the most explosive moves higher that Dogecoin has seen in the past six months.

