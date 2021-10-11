Dogecoin bulls envy Shiba Inu's rally as $0.275 resistance holds strong

- Dogecoin price received intense selling pressure on Sunday has generated some jitters among Dogecoin bulls.
- Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu price action is the envy of Dogecoin traders who look to capitalize on its cousin’s recent performance.
- Dogecoin falls below the final two support levels, but buyers return above that support.
Dogecoin price may have triggered some fears of a resumption of some intense selling pressure after closing nearly -8% lower on Sunday. Those fears were easily justified given that the Sunday close was below the last primary support levels on the daily Ichimoku chart.
Dogecoin price closes below $0.232, but bulls regain that price level and must now hold it as support
Dogecoin price has one primary support level remaining on the daily Ichimoku chart at $0.232 – which contains the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and Kijun-Sen. The overall structure presently developing is a bull flag, which is a bullish continuation pattern.
DOGE/USDT Ichimoku Daily Chart
A significant number of short-sellers targeted the break below the Kijun-Sen on Sunday and are now likely to become trapped as Dogecoin approaches $0.245. Bulls will be looking for a close above the Sunday high of $0.2487 to initiate a breakout of the bull flag. A significant rally could occur as a close above $0.245 would position the Chikou Span above the candlesticks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Polygon's MATIC token is targeting $300
MATIC price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly four months, giving rise to a gigantic bullish pattern. As Polygon approaches a breakout point, investors can expect the altcoin to shoot into the stratosphere.
Axie Infinity leads play-to-earn market with 1.8 million users and 150,000% price gains
Play-to-earn games have revolutionized the DeFi landscape with income generation potential for players. China's ban on cryptocurrencies plays a key role in the growth of decentralized finance applications in the crypto ecosystem.
SafeMoon price consolidates before another 50% rally
SafeMoon price was traversing a falling wedge pattern since September 6 but broke out of it on September 29. Although the run-up from this point pushed it very close to its theoretical targets, SAFEMOON has another leg-up under its sleeve.
Analysts expect Bitcoin to top at $350,000 by 2022
Comparing the ongoing Bitcoin bull run with the 2017 rally suggests that institutional investments are on the rise. Top institutional players are transferring their Bitcoin holdings off exchanges.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.