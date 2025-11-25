Polymarket receives CFTC greenlight to resume US operation
- Prediction marketplace Polymarket has received an Amended Order of Designation from the US CFTC.
- The order allows Polymarket to resume operations in the US as a regulated trading platform.
- Polymarket initially ceased operations in the US after the CFTC fined the platform $1.4 million for running an unregistered derivatives exchange.
Polymarket announced that it has received an Amended Order of Designation from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), enabling the firm to resume offering services to US customers.
Polymarket set to resume US operation following CFTC greenlight
Prediction marketplace Polymarket has secured formal approval to resume operations in the United States after receiving clearance from the US CFTC, according to a statement on Tuesday.
The regulator issued an updated designation order authorizing the platform to operate as an intermediary marketplace under the full regulatory framework governing federally supervised exchanges.
The revised designation clears the way for Polymarket to bring on licensed brokerages and accept US users, with trading channeled through futures commission merchants and supported by standard custody and regulatory reporting infrastructure.
"This approval allows us to operate in a way that reflects the maturity and transparency that the US regulatory framework demands," said Shayne Coplan, founder and CEO of Polymarket. "We're grateful for the constructive engagement with the CFTC and look forward to continuing to demonstrate leadership as a regulated US exchange."
Under the amended order, Polymarket claims to have strengthened its market infrastructure, including enhanced surveillance, supervision protocols, clearing processes, and Part 16 regulatory reporting capabilities.
The platform will also roll out additional rules and operational procedures required for intermediated trading ahead of its official US relaunch.
Polymarket ceased offering services to US customers after the CFTC fined the platform $1.4 million for operating an unregistered derivatives exchange in a 2022 enforcement action.
Polymarket has also been pursuing expansion efforts with the $112 million acquisition of QCX, a CFTC-licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, in July.
Author
Michael Ebiekutan
FXStreet
With a deep passion for web3 technology, he's collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3's transformative potential across diverse sectors.