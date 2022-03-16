Polkadot price targets $20.51 as market sentiment improves

- Polkadot price action performs bounce off the $16.95 handle.
- DOT price action, for now, gets capped by 55-day SMA and technical pivot.
- Expect to see a breakthrough as the US gets underway, adding momentum to break through the above-mentioned elements.
Polkadot (DOT) price action is on the cusp of breaking above $19.00 as markets signal a shift in sentiment, with tailwinds provided by the Chinese authorities and global markets. Investors are further starting to look beyond the current dire situation in Ukraine that is seeing some clarity with positive signals from both sides on peace talks. Expect to see an additional pickup in sentiment as the US session gets underway and needs to be added into the mix. This will trigger a strong demand for cryptocurrencies, with Polkadot price action set to jump as much as 15% by Friday.
Polkadot price action is set to finish the week with at least 15% gains
Polkadot price action is set to jump above the monthly pivot near $19.00 and, in the process, turn the 55-day Simple Moving Average at $18.50 from resistance into support. As the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pops above 50, bulls are overpopulating the Polkadot trade and squeezing out bears who have been in the trade since December of 2021. With the first signs of a turnaround, the background will need to improve much more before it can be called an uptrend, but the first growth ports are there.
DOT price action bounced off $16.95 earlier last week and finally found enough ground and bulls to start a lift off in price action. Since yesterday, with global equity markets on the front foot, additional tailwinds have been spinning favour for DOT price action. Expect that in the US session price pops and closes above the monthly pivot setting the perfect scene for another jump into Thursday and Friday towards $20.51.
DOT/USD daily chart
With another round of peace talks underway, should one of the parties walk away from the negotiating table, expect to see a plunge back to $16.95. Depending on further reports with possibly more tactical moves from the Russian military, expect to see $15.75 in the backdrop if the situation should worsen. Depending on what the FED will communicate going forward, the positive sentiment could be broken again for another week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on March 16. The rally was brief, however, and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrends resume.
Cardano price awaits 20% breakout as ADA range tightens
Cardano price has slipped into a sideways movement, evidencing a lack of volatility. This move appears to be a fractal, echoing a similar move last seen in February. That time the resolution of the coiling up was an explosive run-up, so investors can expect a similar outcome to play out this time.
Shiba Inu price ready to explode as community burns 742 million SHIB in one day
Shiba Inu price could breakout soon as the meme coin’s circulating supply drops. The Dogecoin-killer’s community has consistently sent SHIB tokens to dead wallet addresses, pulling them out of circulation and fueling a bullish narrative among investors.
Ethereum price is 10% shy from entering a new bull run
Ethereum price is currently trading at $2,560. Despite the pessimism clouding over the smart contract giant lately, the 2-day chart still hints at a bullish scenario in the future.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.