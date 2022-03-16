Polkadot price stabilizes as bulls target $24

  • Polkadot price continues to coil into a tighter and tighter range, hinting a big move is coming very soon. 
  • Bulls keep DOT above key Ichimoku support levels. 
  • A return to $24 is critical before any new uptrend can develop. 

Polkadot price action develops congestion before a major breakout

Polkadot price action, in many ways, is showing more bullish developments than many altcoins. Moreover, several time and price factors point to a very optimistic outlook for DOT in the immediate future. 
 
From a time cycle perspective, Polkadot price is at the tail end of one of Gann’s most important Cycles of the Inner Year: the 240-day cycle, which Gann said is often a swing low if the long-term trend is bullish. March 17 is 240-days from the July 20, 2021 low. Very close to the critical Gann Seasonal Date of March 21. 
DOT/USD Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
 
The second time cycle of importance is the Kump Twist (black vertical line), which occurs this week. Kumo Twist’s are periods where Senkou Span A crosses Senkou Span B - changing the Cloud from red to green (or green to red). It can also signify a probable swing high/low if a market has been trending strongly into the Kumo Twist. 
 
The time cycles all point to a change in direction for Polkadot price - which correlates perfectly with DOT’s Point and Figure chart. 
 
Polkadot price continues to have one of the longest-lasting Spike Patterns on its Point and Figure chart of the entire cryptocurrency market. The beginning of the current O-column was first developed on November 3, 2021, with the last O column appearing on February 23d. 
 
Since November 3, 2021, DOT has yet to have a reversal column of Xs develop. Although no time factor exists on a Point and Figure chart, the length of time without a reversal is notable and considerable.
 
A Spike Pattern is any column with fifteen or more Xs or Os. It represents extremes and overdone movements. The entry off of a Spike Pattern is the three-box reversal. Compared to other patterns in Point and Figure analysis, the Spike Pattern requires active management and is a more aggressive entry.
 
The theoretical long entry remains buy stop order is at $24, a stop loss at $16, and a profit target at $100. The profit target is derived from the Vertical Profit Target Method in Point and Figure analysis and should not be viewed as a target likely to hit anytime soon.
 
Because it is a Spike Pattern, the low of the current O-column is not known. Therefore, if Polkadot price moves lower, the entry and four-box stop loss moves in tandem with price.
DOT/USD $2.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
 
Given the resistance levels that have been discussed in prior analysis and on the existing Ichimoku charts, the $35 to $40 value area is likely to stop Polkadot’s initial rally from the entry.
 
Additionally, because it is a Spike Pattern, the low of the current O-column is not known. Therefore, if the Polkadot price moves lower, the entry and four-box stop loss moves in tandem with price.
 
Downside risks could easily extend below the 2022 low towards the last high volume node from the 2021 Volume Profile at $10.00.

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Dogecoin price eyes retest of $0.12 despite macro downtrend

Dogecoin price eyes retest of $0.12 despite macro downtrend

Dogecoin price is on a massive downtrend since its all-time high in May 2021. The retracement is a result of multiple factors but the significant one is due to the flight of investors to Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu.

More Dogecoin news

Polkadot price stabilizes as bulls target $24

Polkadot price stabilizes as bulls target $24

Polkadot price action, in many ways, is showing more bullish developments than many altcoins. Moreover, several time and price factors point to a very optimistic outlook for DOT in the immediate future. From a time cycle perspective, Polkadot price is at the tail end of the 240-day cycle.

More Polkadot news

XLM price hints at 23% upswing as Stellar flips crucial hurdle

XLM price hints at 23% upswing as Stellar flips crucial hurdle

XLM price has been on a consolidative move for roughly two weeks and shows a tightening of the range. Regardless, the recent accomplishment suggests that a minor uptrend is likely for Stellar. XLM price set up a range extending from $0.16 to $0.20 between February 24 and 26.

More Stellar Lumens news

SHIBA INU price has a high chance of a 30% swing, according to the two-week chart

SHIBA INU price has a high chance of a 30% swing, according to the two-week chart

SHIBA INU price is forecasting a 30% move in the coming weeks. Following last week’s no-trade zone, the popular meme token has printed two consecutive inside week bars, within a 30% range. SHIBA INU Price on the 2-week Chart has printed consecutive inside bars on the two-week chart.

More Shiba Inu news

Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000

Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000

BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location