Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT edges closer to a 35% upswing from a broadening wedge pattern

- Polkadot price is consolidating in a broadening wedge pattern suggesting a bullish breakout shortly.
- A successful breach of this setup indicates a 35% surge to record levels at $50.
- DOT’s on-chain metrics show considerable growth adding credence to its bullish outlook.
Polkadot price has recovered from the selling frenzy and is climbing higher in hopes of establishing a new uptrend. The consolidation since the DeFi token’s all-time high at $42.39 has resulted in a descending broadening wedge pattern.
Polkadot price poised for a new all-time high
Polkadot price has been on a decline since February 20, forming lower highs and lower lows. Joining these swing highs and swing lows with trendline results in a descending broadening wedge pattern.
This technical setup forecasts a 35% upswing, determined by measuring the distance between the pivot high and the latest swing low and adding it to the breakout point at $36.40.
This target puts DOT at $50, a new all-time high.
DOT/USDT 4-hour chart
Adding credence to this bullish scenario is Polkadot’s 125% increase in on-chain volume from $3.26 billion to $7.35 billion between February 22 and 24.
Moreover, a 33% drop in social volume in the same period is also incredibly positive from a counter-sentiment perspective.
Polkadot on-chain and social volume chart
A similar uptrend can be witnessed with the developer activity index, which has swelled from 3.69 to 4.33 within the same time. Market participants consider this surge a bullish sign since a high developer activity suggests a possibility of the project’s new update or a developmental rollout.
Interestingly, DOT price has dropped 13% while these on-chain metrics saw substantial growth, thus creating a bullish divergence.
These developments indicate Polkadot’s inevitable breakout from the consolidation pattern. In such a case, a four-hour candlestick close above the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $37.56 will not only signal a breakout from the wedge but also the start of an uptrend.
Increased buying pressure here could propel the DeFi token to its intended target at $50.
Polkadot developer activity index chart
Investors need to be aware that rejection at either $36.40 or the resistance barrier at $37.56 would be fatal. If this were to happen, DOT would re-enter the consolidation phase and slide to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $28.85.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH could rise 15% after the recent sell-off
Ethereum price went as low as $1,355 during the recent sell-off. However, a closer look reveals that aggressive buyers around the 2018 highs pushed ETH’s one-day close to $1,577. As a result, ETH could see its market value increase shortly.
Dogecoin bounces off make or break level but bulls aren’t out of the woods
DOGE/USD holds on to the previous bounce-off key SMA while picking up bids near 0.0480 during early Wednesday. The altcoin recently picked up bids as RSI bounces off oversold territory. RSI recovery from oversold area backs the latest run-up.
LTC/BTC Price Analysis: M-formation to lure in the bulls
LTC/BTC is offering the potential for an upside opportunity as the price meets a demand area and is due for a correction. The following is an analysis of the daily chart and a bearish impulse of six consecutive lower lows, highs and bearish closes.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto market menaced as it bleeds amid $6 billion liquidations
Cryptocurrencies are gasping for air after corrections occurred across the board. The bloodshed has seen Bitcoin lose over 14% in 24 hours, testing support at $45,000. Ethereum did not ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.