Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline

- Polkadot price reveals a technical breakdown since Wednesday’s peak.
- DOT primed for another leg lower each time lower support does not hold.
- Expect to see a 15% slide back to the low of March.
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels. Traders need to monitor this pattern in the coming sessions to time when the bearish powers are outplayed and a bullish upswing re-emerges.
Polkadot price has feeble support levels
Polkadot price peaked near $7.00 on Wednesday before it started to tank quite severely after it got a firm rejection at that level. Price action tanked toward $6.23 where a pivotal level and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) came in for support. What followed was first a test and a small bounce with the second test breaking substantially below the same support.
DOT sees the same pattern emerging on Friday with a break on the monthly pivot. DOT is bound for a firm break below it as the rebound is losing force quickly. Expect DOT to collapse to $5.74 and next starts to paint a similar pattern again in that area. If that level breaks as well, $5.31 appears to be the last man standing in order to at least halt this sell-off with a full 30% decline from top to bottom.
DOT/USD 4H-chart
Just below the monthly pivot, the 200-day SMA can be found and could prove to be the joker for bulls in this sell-off. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is already firmly oversold and could see bears fading by now with little incentive to push further. A quick pop higher above $6.23 would be a good closing position to end the week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet. Therefore, a continuation of the ongoing 2023 BTC rally is still possible.
Sushiswap price under siege of bearish coup with 20% implosion at risk
Sushiswap (SUSHI) price is seeing traders run for the hills on Friday as Bitcoin is sliding further away sub-$30,000 as the recovery rally is losing steam. To make matters worse, this altcoin season looks to be one of the worst seasons in terms of performance.
Axie Infinity price wavers as investors wait out the $175 million token unlock
AXS price has wobbled ahead of the upcoming token unlock event scheduled for April 23, causing the token to drop by a significant margin while it gives traders a chance to buy the dip.
Hedera Hashgraph price flirts with 10% drop on Friday
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price has seen sentiment changing overnight on Wednesday with a sharp drop in price valuation. Since then, bulls have not been able to claw back ground from bears in an attempt to pare back any losses.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.