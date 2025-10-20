Pi Network Price Forecast: PI technical indicators flash bullish potential

Pi Network (PI) trades north of the $0.20 psychological level at press time on Monday, preparing for a W-shaped reversal as selling pressure wanes. However, the on-chain data indicates mixed signals, keeping PI on the edge.

CEXs and Foundation token flows remain divided

The retail demand of PI token on the Know Your Business (KYB) verified Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) is on the rise. PiScan data shows that in the last 24 hours, CEXs wallet balances have experienced an outflow of 1.23 million PI tokens. This amounts for nearly 0.01% of the PI total supply or 0.29% of the CEXs wallet balances which is 411.41 million PI tokens.

While the demand increases on exchanges, the Pi Foundation wallet #2 registers an outflow of 1.28 million PI tokens. The near equal but opposite token flows keep the Pi Network on edge.

PI CEXs and Foundation wallets balances. PiScan.

Pi Network’s technical indicators flash optimism

Pi Networks ticks higher by 1% at press time on Monday, for the third consecutive day as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers gradually. The mobile mining cryptocurrency expanding to Web3 use cases consolidates between a range extending from $0.2295 and $0.1996, aligning with the open and close of October 10, respectively.

If the recovery run shatters the upper ceiling at $0.2295, confirming the W-shaped pattern breakout, it could target the centre Pivot Point level at $0.2755.

The techncial indicators on the daily chart suggest a renewal in bullish momentum as bears lose grip over trend control. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends the uptrend after crossing above its signal line on Saturday, indicating the bullish momentum renewal.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 31 on the same chart, rising from the oversold zone, with an upward trend, suggesting a decline in bearish pressure.

PI/USDT daily price chart.

Still, if PI fails to sustain above the $0.1996 level, it could extend the decline to the S1 Pivot Point level at $0.1731.