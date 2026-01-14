Pi Network (PI) trades around $0.2100 at press time on Wednesday, steadying after a 1% bounce back from a crucial support trendline on the previous day. The rebound aligns with improving sentiment across the broader cryptocurrency market as Bitcoin (BTC) resurfaces above $95,000. Still, the technical outlook for PI remains mixed as recovery approaches a key resistance but lacks strength.

Pi Network flashes mixed potential amid elevating market sentiment

Pi Network jumped 1.55% on Tuesday, recovering from the 1% decline at the start of this week. This recovery aligned with the broader market recovery, driven by a softer-than-expected US core Consumer Price Index (CPI) and a draft bill on a new crypto market structure by the US Senate.

This lift in bullish sentiment across the crypto market is evident in the Fear and Greed Index, which is at 52, up from 31 on January 1, suggesting a shift from fear-dominant to neutral sentiment. Typically, values above 60 indicate greed, between 40 and 60 reflect neutral sentiment, and below 40 point to fear.

CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index

Unlike the muted price movement since the announcement of Pi Library on January 9, which offered Pi Payments integrations in Pi applications, a sentiment-driven recovery could provide a short-term, sustained recovery.

Pi shows a lack of conviction in momentum indicators

At the time of writing, PI stabilizes near $0.2100 after a rebound from a local support trendline connecting the December 17 and 30 lows.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50 on the daily logarithmic chart, flattening near the midline, suggesting a lack of a clear momentum. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator hovers above the signal line, avoiding a bearish crossover, but the declining histogram bars suggest weakness in bullish momentum.

If PI clears the overhead resistance levels, including the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2149 and the December 19 high at $0.2177, it could extend the rally to the September 23 low at $0.2613.

PI/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

On the flip side, a reversal below $0.2000 could test the October 11 low at $0.1919.