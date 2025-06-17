Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE risks breakdown as holders realize losses, momentum fades

- Pepe price is nearing an ascending trendline; a break below could trigger a sharp correction.
- Santiment NPL data indicates that PEPE holders are realizing losses, signaling a waning confidence.
- Momentum indicators are weakening, suggesting a potential double-digit crash ahead.
Pepe (PEPE) price is approaching a key ascending trendline level at $0.0000103 at the time of writing on Tuesday. A daily close below this level would signal a correction ahead. On-chain data also supports the bearish outlook, as PEPE holders are realizing losses. The frog-themed meme coin faces a heightened risk of a sharp pullback, as its momentum indicators show weakness, potentially leading to a double-digit decline on the horizon.
Pepe's on-chain metrics signal waning investors' confidence
Santiment’s Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) metric shows a bearish bias. The indicator decreased from 189,150 to -50.21 million between Sunday and Monday. This negative drop in the NPL metric indicates that PEPE's holders, on average, are realizing losses, signaling a waning of investors' confidence.
During the same day, Pepe's supply on exchanges metric rose from 103.55 trillion to 104.12 trillion. This increase in supply on exchanges indicates that holders are moving PEPE tokens to exchanges, which could increase selling activity, further supporting the bearish outlook.
Pepe’s NPL and Supply on Exchange chart. Source: Santiment
IntoTheBlock on-chain signals summary, as shown in the chart below, also projects a bearish outlook.
Pepe Summary chart. Source: IntoTheBlock
Pepe Price Prediction: Momentum indicators show a bearish bias
Pepe price broke below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.0000114 on Thursday and declined by nearly 9% until Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, PEPE is nearing an ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since early April), coinciding with the daily support at $0.0000103, making it a key zone to watch.
If Pepe breaks below the ascending trendline and closes below $0.0000103 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline by 15% to retest its next daily support at $0.0000088. A successful close below this level could extend the decline toward $0.0000079, the next daily support level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart reads 40 and points downward, indicating increasing bearish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displayed a bearish crossover last week. It also shows red histogram bars below its neutral level, indicating a downward trend and further supporting the bearish thesis.
PEPE/USDT daily chart
However, if Pepe finds support around the ascending trendline and recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the 50-day EMA at $0.0000114.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP defend key support on sixth day of Israel-Iran war, what to expect
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP are holding steady above key support levels. The top three cryptocurrencies have weathered the geopolitical tension and macroeconomic events of the past week.
Top Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe set to extend losses
Top meme coins extend recent losses on Wednesday, with the segment’s market capitalization standing at $54.41 billion, a decline of over 20% in the past month. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are down 3% so far this week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP weather geopolitical tensions, risk-off sentiment ahead of Fed rate decision
The cryptocurrency market is broadly consolidating amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Bitcoin (BTC) mirrors the lethargic sentiment, trading at around $104,572 at the time of writing on Wednesday.
Stellar and ApeCoin Price Prediction: XLM and APE at risk of further losses as technical weakness grows
Stellar price closes below its critical support at $0.2537, hinting at a correction ahead. ApeCoin touches the lower boundary of an ascending triangle formation, a breakdown would signal a downtrend.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.