OKEx subsidiary OKLink launches new stablecoin, USDK
- OKEx stablecoin is created using the ERC-20 token standards on the Ethereum protocol.
- USDK will launch on the market as from 07:00, June 3, 2019 (CET, UTC+1).
A leading cryptocurrency exchange based in Malta OKEx and its subsidiary are the new entrants in the stablecoin arena. The subsidiary OKLink according to a blog post published on June 3 will start issuing a dollar-pegged stablecoin with the symbol USDK.
Most exchanges are moving towards launching their own issued stablecoins which could also mean that the stablecoin fever is fading away. Other exchanges with these type of coins are Bitfinex, Gemini and Circle.
OKEx stablecoin is created using the ERC-20 token standards on the Ethereum protocol. The coin is developed in collaboration with OKLink and Prime Trust. A tween by OKLink on June 2 said:
“Leap Holdings Group Limited (http://1499.HK ) officially announced today its subsidiary company OKLink Fintech Limited (OKLink) has signed an agreement with Prime Trust, LLC (Prime Trust) to launch the USDK business.”
The blog post said that the coin will launch on the market as from 07:00, June 3 2019 (CET, UTC+1). At the beginning the fees for all opening orders and transactions will be zero. There are eleven trading pairs for the stablecoin including BTC/USDK, LTC/USDK, ETH/USDK, OKB/USDK, ETC/USDK, BCH/USDK, EOS/USDK, XRP/USDK, TRX/USDK, BSV/USDK, and USDT/USDK.
