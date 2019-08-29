NEO/USD fell from $9.15 to $8.80 so far this Thursday.

The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting the death cross pattern.

NEO/USD daily chart

NEO/USD fell from $9.15 to $8.80 so far this Thursday, following a bearish Tuesday and Wednesday. Since Tuesday, the price has fallen from $9.85 to $8.80, dropping by 10.66%. The relative strength index is trending around 34.35, right next to the oversold zone. The NEO/USD daily price formed a double-top pattern, trying to break past the $10.20 resistance level, but then lost momentum and fell. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting the death cross pattern.

NEO/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour NEO/USD is trending below the green Ichimoku cloud. The price has broken below the triangle pattern and is also trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The second last price session tried to break above the $9.15 resistance line before it dropped back down. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line is diverging further from the signal line, indicating higher bearish momentum.

NEO/USD hourly chart

The hourly NEO/USD fell below the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, showing that the price is undervalued. After that, the bulls stepped in and took the price back inside the Bollinger band, where it met resistance at $9.15 and fell. The price is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott oscillator has had three straight bearish sessions.

Key Levels

NEO/USD Overview Today last price 8.8289 Today Daily Change -0.31862 Today Daily Change % -3.48 Today daily open 9.14752 Trends Daily SMA20 9.98097 Daily SMA50 11.32627 Daily SMA100 12.90594 Daily SMA200 11.4383 Levels Previous Daily High 9.6454 Previous Daily Low 9.02 Previous Weekly High 10.187 Previous Weekly Low 9.1428 Previous Monthly High 18.49 Previous Monthly Low 9.7288 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9.2589 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9.4065 Daily Pivot Point S1 8.89655 Daily Pivot Point S2 8.64557 Daily Pivot Point S3 8.27115 Daily Pivot Point R1 9.52195 Daily Pivot Point R2 9.89637 Daily Pivot Point R3 10.14735



