- NEO/USD fell from $9.15 to $8.80 so far this Thursday.
- The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting the death cross pattern.
NEO/USD daily chart
NEO/USD fell from $9.15 to $8.80 so far this Thursday, following a bearish Tuesday and Wednesday. Since Tuesday, the price has fallen from $9.85 to $8.80, dropping by 10.66%. The relative strength index is trending around 34.35, right next to the oversold zone. The NEO/USD daily price formed a double-top pattern, trying to break past the $10.20 resistance level, but then lost momentum and fell. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting the death cross pattern.
NEO/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour NEO/USD is trending below the green Ichimoku cloud. The price has broken below the triangle pattern and is also trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The second last price session tried to break above the $9.15 resistance line before it dropped back down. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line is diverging further from the signal line, indicating higher bearish momentum.
NEO/USD hourly chart
The hourly NEO/USD fell below the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, showing that the price is undervalued. After that, the bulls stepped in and took the price back inside the Bollinger band, where it met resistance at $9.15 and fell. The price is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott oscillator has had three straight bearish sessions.
Key Levels
NEO/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8.8289
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31862
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.48
|Today daily open
|9.14752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9.98097
|Daily SMA50
|11.32627
|Daily SMA100
|12.90594
|Daily SMA200
|11.4383
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9.6454
|Previous Daily Low
|9.02
|Previous Weekly High
|10.187
|Previous Weekly Low
|9.1428
|Previous Monthly High
|18.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|9.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9.2589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9.4065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8.89655
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8.64557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8.27115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9.52195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9.89637
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10.14735
