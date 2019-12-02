NEO Price Analysis: NEO bears threaten a breakthrough below DMA100

- NEO/USD has dropped below SMA100 daily support.
- The initial resistance is created by a psychological $10.00.
NEO, the 19th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $653 million, recovered from the recent bottom of $8.40 (November 25). However, the recovery stopped short of $10.00 on November 29. Since that time, the coin has retreated to $9.00, moving in sync with the global cryptocurrency market. The coin lost gained 3.6% of its value since the beginning of the day.
NEO/USD, the technical picture
On the daily chart, NEO/USD has broken below DMA100 at $9.20 and tested area below psychological $9.00. A sustainable move above under the lower boundary will trigger an extended sell-off towards the recent low of $8.40. The next support is created by the lower line of the Bollinger Band at $7.87.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $10.00 rein=forced by DMA50 for the upside to gain traction. A stronger barrier awaits NEO bulls at $10.40. This is the lower boundary of the consolidation channel where the coin spent the best part of November. SMA200 above the psychological $11.00 is likely to slow down the recovery.
NEO/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin resumes the decline, altcoins follow the lead
The cryptocurrency market has been sidelined during early Asian hours. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are moving inside the ranges after a volatile week. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $202 billion.
XRP/USD range resistance must come down
Ripple price defends $0.20 support, averting the risk of dropping into the $1.0 range. The range resistance will have to come down for Santa’s early Christmas gift targeting $0.50. Ripple defends falling channel support, but ...
NEO Price Analysis: NEO bears threaten a breakthrough below DMA100
NEO, the 19th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $653 million, recovered from the recent bottom of $8.40 (November 25). However, the recovery stopped short of $10.00 on November 29.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sends bearish signals as bulls surrender $150.00
ETH/USD dropped to $147.14 during early Asian hours before recovering to $148.60 by press time. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market value of $16.1 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.