NEO has become the first blockchain member of Microsoft’s .NET Foundation, according to the press release, published on September 24.

“As the first blockchain project to join the .NET Foundation, we’re excited to come together based on our shared commitment to open-source, to developers, and to worldwide community collaboration,” John deVadoss, Head of NGD Seattle, said commenting the news.

NEO showed a preview of its Blockchain Toolkit during the .NET Conference 2019. The Toolkit should speed up the smart contracts development

and accelerate the creation of innovative dApps with various capabilities, including NEO Express, NEO Smart Contract Debugger and NEO Studio Code and using command-line utilities among others.

NEO 3.0 in on the way

Earlier this month we reported that NEO team had launched NEO 3.0 testnet, which is a big move forward towards major network update. The new blockchain will feature improved scalability and allow developers to get access to optimized smart contract system and feature-rich infrastructure set.

NEO price changes

NEO is the 21st largest digital asset with the current market value of $520 million gained over 2% of its value on a day-on-day basis and lost 1.2% since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $7.40, off the intraday low of $7.28.

