Helo traders,
Monero (XMRUSD) is higher, but just like BTC and ETH it can also face limited gains since we noticed a rise out of wave »iv« triangle at 61.6 level. Possible resistance can be at 85.0 level, however before price starts reversing into a three-wave, bearish move, we still need to see five sub-waves. At the moment, sub-wave (iv) of five can be unfolding its corrective move.
XMR/USD, 4h
Interested in our services? Visit us at www.ew-forecast.comand try our 7-day Trial service, and get actionable Elliott Wave charts today.
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP on fire, while BTC moves below $11,000
The cryptocurrency market stalled after a short-lived recovery attempt on Wednesday. Bitcoin retreated from the intraday high of $11,355 and touched the area below $11 000.
BCH/USD switches to the recovery mode, jumps above $286.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has recovered from the intraday low $280.90 and recovered above $285 by the time of writing. The fifth digital coin with the current market capitalization of $5.2 billion is still down nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis despite the upside momentum.
XRP/USD ready to retest $0.2500 after a consolidation period
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at 0.2430. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday, even though the majority of altcoins have been moving down.
ETC/USD extends the sell-off, $7.00 stays unbroken
Ethereum Classic (ETC) hit the recent recovery high at $7.54 and retreated to $7.11 by the time of writing. The coin has lost over 4% since the beginning of Thursday amid strong bearish momentum triggered mostly by technical factors.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.