- Bitcoin will become an investment tool of choice.
- A sustainable demand will push the price to new highs.
Managing director of Grayscale Investments, Michael Sonnenshein, believes that about 21 million investors may be interested in cryptocurrencies.
The new generation will soon be in control of $68 trillion, and at least part of this amount will be invested in Bitcoin, he said in the interview with Yahoo.Finance.
While Ross Ulbricht bases his forecasts on chart readings, Sonnenshein points out the price growth will be driven by strong demand amid limited supply.
Currently, the capital is concentrated in precious metals and fixed income instruments, but the situation will evolve and we should keep an eye at this money, he added. Millennials prefer digital assets rather than gold or bonds, which makes a good case for Bitcoin growth in the long run.
Notably, expert believes that other digital assets like XRP, Litecoin, Ethereum are also gaining popularity. While an overwhelming majority of investors still prefer Bitcoin, the share of investments in altcoins is growing.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,250, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The first digital coin has been sitting in a tight range since the beginning of the week. From a longer-term perspective, Bitcoin needs to move above $9,000 to break the bearish trend and get a chance for a sustainable bullish run.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls find another evidence of BTC growth to $100,000 by the end of 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) market is painfully slow today. The first cryptocurrency dropped below the local support of $7,300 to trade marginally above $7,200 during European hours.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD clinches to $44.00 for dear life
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been oscillating inside a tight range since the beginning of December.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time
Tron has been disintegrating since the highs formed in November at $0.0230. The buyers tried to nurse initial losses in a range between $0.0180 and $0.0200 but failed.
Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD sluggish as Ice Age fears mount
Ethereum Foundation is working towards the migration Ethereum network from the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus to Proof of Stake (PoS). However, the network’s block difficulty started growing in November 2016.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.