The AMM model is a breakthrough for DEX. It has easily solved the common problems faced by DEX, such as frequent and complex on-chain operations, as well as high transaction fees. It realizes the exchange rate discovery through price curve, making on-chain transactions simple and fast, providing users in the blockchain world with a convenient and safe trading environment. The AMM model has also been widely applied to other DeFi scenarios and is essential for the development of DeFi.

However, along with the simplification, it also brings uncertainty and insecurity to DEX transactions. Users might have already felt this: they can only see estimated results on the transaction interface, without knowing the exchange rate of the tokens they purchase, "Did I buy high?" , users might wonder and want to wait and see, only to find that there is nothing to refer to. In the current AMM trading, users are trading blind and the choices are very limited.

Some DEXs have tried to provide users with more trading references, but the effects are lackluster. For example, DODO has a price chart on the trading interface, but it is very simple, and only provide a rough price trend. Other DEXs, such as Uniswap and Pancake, only provide simple market information through the Info section, which is unconvenient to use.

MDEX, as a leading DEX in blockchain, has once again made a pioneering attempt. It combines AMM with CEX, and launched the “Market” function. This new function greatly reduces the uncertainty that often found in DEX transactions, and allows users to customize their investment strategies.

The Market function of MDEX enables Tradingview, the most common K-line system that is widely used by both traditional financial market and crypto market exchanges, to bring rich, clear and various indicators to users, including real-time prices, 24h changes, total liquidity, 24 trading volume, 24h high, 24h low, etc. Users can choose candlestick charts for different periods of time and clearly see the price and exchange rate movements, which allows users to make multiple investment strategies. There are MAs (moving average) on the chart, which can be customized and thus allow users to customize their investment strategies.

On the right side of the transaction page, users can see recent transactions, including trading side and transaction amount, to get a clear picture relating to the changes of the market trend and dynamic. At the same time, users can review their transaction records and calculate their own profits and losses.

The UI interaction design of the transaction page is very simple and direct. Users just need to populate the quantity they want to trade, complete the authorization, set the acceptable slippage,and then the transaction will be completed. It can read the amount of the tokens in users' wallet and help them with the transaction.

Users can either input the quantity or slide the scroll bar to determine the transaction quantity.

On the left side is the data panel of transaction pool, which demonstrates the trading volume, the last price, the 24h changes in a very simple and direct way.

The UI design also gave a lot of thoughts to convenience. For example, instead of inputting the token/pair name and search it in the DEX, users could just click the trading pairs to enter the transaction interface, which is much easier. Users can set the pairs order according to the volume or 24h changes, to find the strongest and most popular tokens and trading pairs.

The Market function is easy to use yet provides a variety of functions. It brings rich, comprehensive and various on-chain information to users, and allows them to make informed decisions and maximize their return, while ensuring transaction security. This, perhaps in the near future, will be the predominant trend for DEX.

MDEX holds high the principle of trading experience. Whether it is the excellent trading depth or the market visualization function, which is the first of its kind, they all provide users with a premium DEX transaction experience comparable to CEX.

According to the updated Roadmap of MDEX, the AMM-based order book function as well as the pending order strategy is already under development. If realized, it will provide users with great operation convenience. Users will be able to hold their orders pending for the optimal moment to obtain higher investment return, without having to follow closely to the market.

MDEX’s combination of AMM and CEX may just be the starting point for DEX to go beyond CEX!