A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Polygon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate why MATIC remains in an uptrend. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price is at an interesting point in its journey since it has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. Adding to this exciting development is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.
Three reasons why Ethereum price could drop toward $2,850
Ethereum price could be at risk of falling further following a break of a significant support trend line. ETH is on the verge of sliding 10% toward $2,853 if selling pressure increases and a reliable foothold is not found. Sliding below $3,164 could spell trouble for the bulls.
Uniswap price prepares for a 20% rally as UNI wipes sell stop liquidity
Uniswap price is in a perfect position to kick-start a massive uptrend as it collected the sell-stop liquidity resting below a crucial support level. Therefore, a quick recovery will likely catalyze a move higher. This technical formation is a reversal setup and indicates the start of an uptrend.
Here are four major concerns holding back institutional investors from investing in crypto
While the digital asset industry witnessed tremendous growth in institutional adoption in the past year, a recent report highlighted that institutions are still hesitant to dabble in cryptocurrencies due to the security risks associated with the industry.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.