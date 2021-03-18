MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon could blast off as partnerships sprout

- Polygon integrates Ocean Protocol to help bring Web3 data economy tools to its network.
- bountyblok also announced that it would deploy its functionalities to developers and NFT artists who will migrate to Polygon’s Layer 2.
- MATIC price is hovering below its all-time high at $0.54 and could potentially reclaim it soon.
Multiple blockchain projects have shown interest in Polygon and are constantly integrating it. MATIC price also indicates an optimistic outlook as it aims to retake its all-time high.
Ocean Protocol and bountyblok land on Polygon
Polygon has been on a tear lately with its furry of partnerships and integrations. After its recent collaboration with Ocean Protocol on March 17, users can now publish, swap, stake, and consume data assets on the protocol.
With this development, not only can OCEAN be used on Polygon as mTokens, but,
Data marketplace builders and other dapp developers can use Ocean libraries (ocean.js, ocean.py) and frontend components (react hooks, market) with Polygon.
Polygon also announced its integration with the bountyblok platform. As a result, developers or NFT artists migrating to Polygon Layer 2 can take advantage of both the network’s low-cost scaling solutions and bountyblok’s tools.
Through this partnership, bountyblok will provide its gamification portal to applications building on Polygon to incorporate gamification mechanics within their applications.
MATIC price hovers just below its all-time high
On the 1-day chart, MATIC price has been creating higher highs and higher lows since February 10. This move has resulted in the formation of an ascending parallel channel. At the time of writing, Polygon was trading below its all-time high at $0.54 and hinted at an optimistic outlook.
For any chance of an upward movement, MATIC needs to climb above the channel’s middle line around $0.47. In such a case, a 15% upswing will take it to $0.54.
Another spike in bullish pressure around this price hurdle might propel Polygon price by 60% to the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.91.
MATIC/USDT -day chart
Backing this bullishness is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model, which shows a stable demand barrier at $0.40, where 5,300 addresses previously purchased nearly 271 million MATIC tokens.
Meanwhile, the supply barriers present at $0.41, $0.43, and $0.45 are relatively smaller and less likely to prevent a strong gust of buying pressure.
MATIC IOMAP chart
Investors should note that failure to breach these resistance levels could result in a pullback to the ascending channel’s lower trendline, which coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.36.
A breakdown of this critical barrier of support could push MATIC price to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.26.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin demand at all-time highs as Wall Street is under pressure to offer exposure to crypto
Bitcoin price action has made institutions turn heads, increasing the cryptocurrency demand as its supply continues to diminish. A major private bank offers BTC exposure after an influx of client demand but warns of the suitability of those with "high-risk tolerance."
ENJ bulls assemble for a 60% upswing
Enjin Coin price moves like clockwork as it trades inside an ascending parallel channel. ENJ seems poised for a 60% upswing as it bounces off the setup’s lower boundary. The contrast between the supply held by exchange and non-exchange addresses back the bullish thesis.
MANA nurtures uptrend toward $1.8
Decentraland is generally in an up-trending market, following the slight dip toward the end of February. Meanwhile, upward movement has been capped under $1.4. On the downside, support has been established at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart.
ADA bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.