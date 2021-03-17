MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon holds key support level and aims for a 12% upswing

MATIC price broke out of a descending parallel channel on the 1-hour chart.

The digital asset targets $0.44 in the near future after holding key support level.

Bears must push MATIC below $0.38 to invalidate the bullish outlook.

MATIC price had a major 23% breakout in the past 24 hours from a key pattern targeting higher highs at $0.44. There seems to be weak resistance ahead for Polygon as bulls have conquered several key resistance points.

MATIC price eying up $0.44 with no resistance ahead

On the 1-hour chart, MATIC price had a significant breakout from a descending parallel channel with a target of $0.44. Additionally, Polygon also climbed above the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA, adding credence to the breakout.

MATIC/USD 1-hour chart

The digital asset had a brief pullback to re-test the previous resistance trendline and held it successfully. The next target is $0.425, followed by $0.44 in the longer-term.

MATIC/USD 1-hour chart

On the other hand, if bears want to invalidate the bullish outlook, they will need to push MATIC price below $0.385, reclaiming the 100-SMA and the 50-SMA levels. This would drive Polygon down to $0.35 in the short-term and as low as $0.315.