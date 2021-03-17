MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon holds key support level and aims for a 12% upswing

- MATIC price broke out of a descending parallel channel on the 1-hour chart.
- The digital asset targets $0.44 in the near future after holding key support level.
- Bears must push MATIC below $0.38 to invalidate the bullish outlook.
MATIC price had a major 23% breakout in the past 24 hours from a key pattern targeting higher highs at $0.44. There seems to be weak resistance ahead for Polygon as bulls have conquered several key resistance points.
MATIC price eying up $0.44 with no resistance ahead
On the 1-hour chart, MATIC price had a significant breakout from a descending parallel channel with a target of $0.44. Additionally, Polygon also climbed above the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA, adding credence to the breakout.
MATIC/USD 1-hour chart
The digital asset had a brief pullback to re-test the previous resistance trendline and held it successfully. The next target is $0.425, followed by $0.44 in the longer-term.
MATIC/USD 1-hour chart
On the other hand, if bears want to invalidate the bullish outlook, they will need to push MATIC price below $0.385, reclaiming the 100-SMA and the 50-SMA levels. This would drive Polygon down to $0.35 in the short-term and as low as $0.315.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
