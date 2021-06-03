MATIC price locked in a tight range before Polygon retests all-time highs

- MATIC price is experiencing a period of stagnation while buyers struggle to lift prices higher against the overpowering distribution of the sellers.
- Polygon is consolidating in a tight range between the 50 four-hour moving average and the 100 four-hour moving average.
- While volatility remains low as the Bollinger bands are witnessing a squeeze, a spike in buying pressure could unravel a bullish thesis.
MATIC price has seen a big run in 2021, surging by over 15,500% year-to-date to reach an all-time high at $2.69. Polygon is down by roughly 35% from the record high while it recovers from the recent crypto market crash.
MATIC price consolidates following a prolonged rally
MATIC price has risen by over 140% from its crash lows and is now met with indecision among investors. Ambivalence seen in the Polygon price action could be due to general volatility or downward pressure from a prolonged rally that has lasted since the start of the year.
On the 4-hour chart, MATIC price appears to be stuck between a tight range, trading between the 50 four-hour moving average as the temporary upper trend line and the 100 four-hour moving average as stiff support.
MATIC/USDt 4-hour chart
Although MATIC price has managed to find meaningful support at the 100 four-hour moving average, Polygon faces tremendous obstacles ahead before a bullish thesis could be unraveled.
IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) shows that currently, two large clusters are Out of the Money. Over 4,600 addresses bought 151 million MATIC for an average price of $1.84, while the larger cluster with more than 5,600 addresses purchased 130 million Polygon for an average price of $1.87.
MATIC IOMAP
The data points shown by the IOMAP coincides with the critical resistance area between $1.80 to $1.90, coinciding with the range given by the 50 and 100 four-hour moving averages on the technical analysis.
The next area of interest for MATIC price is the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at nearly $2 should Polygon manage to break above the 50 four-hour moving average. IOMAP shows little resistance past $1.90, until $2.00.
Investors should also turn their attention to the Bollinger bands squeeze seen in the recent price action, which is indicative of periods of low volatility that are usually succeeded by high volatility. Although this indicator does not give a timeframe of when MATIC price volatility will increase, a spike in buying pressure would put retesting the record high on the radar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price seems to be recovering as it heads toward a confluence of critical supply levels. This move comes after an extended consolidation. Unlike BTC, Ethereum price has already rallied into a ceiling and is looking to flip it into a support barrier.
Chiliz could rally 34% if it can clear this level
Chiliz price is currently trading below a significantly large resistance level. Investors can expect an attempt to sweep above this supply zone shortly. A decisive close above it will trigger an uptrend, but a failure will signal a continuation of the downtrend.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
SEC requests to extend deadline for Ripple discovery case after two years of investigation
Six months after the lawsuit was filed by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) against Ripple Labs, the agency has requested that the court extend the deadlines for discovery by 60 days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.