- MATIC price has been consolidating in a bullish pennant pattern, hinting at a 35% breakout soon.
- A decisive close above $0.40 will confirm the upswing to $0.55.
- A breakdown of the pennant at $0.37 could trigger a 20% correction to $0.30.
MATIC price is a crucial point that could catapult it or lead to a steep correction.
MATIC price needs a bounce
MATIC price has been on a tear as it surged more than 50% between March 11 and 12. Soon after, Polygon began consolidating, forming lower highs and higher lows. While the initial spike can be viewed as a “flag pole,” and the one that followed it is known as a “pennant.” Combing the two moves shows that MATIC price is forming a bullish pennant pattern.
The technical formation forecasts a 35% upswing, determined by adding the flag pole’s height to the breakout point at $0.40. This target places MATIC at $0.55.
While this is bullish, Polygon must bounce off the pennant’s lower trendline. If this surge propels MATIC price past the breakout point at $0.40, then a 35% impulse wave to $0.55 can be expected.
MATIC/USDT 6-hour chart
While the technical pattern shows a bullish bias, investors need to pay close attention to IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model. This on-chain metric shows massive resistance barriers up to $0.40.
Nearly 7,500 addresses that purchased 782 million MATIC tokens between $0.38 to $0.40 are “Out of the Money.” Hence, any short-term buying pressure could be halted by investors around these levels trying to breakeven.
MATIC IOMAP Chart
Therefore, a rejection of this barrier leading to a breakdown of the pennant’s lower trendline at $0.37 will invalidate the bullish outlook. In this case, MATIC price could drop 20% to a stable demand barrier at $0.30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
