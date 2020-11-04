MakerDAO Price Analysis: MKR looks poised to jump up

- MKR has flashed the buy signal in its daily price chart with a green-one candlestick.
- Price faces immediate resistance obstacle between $524 and $538.50.
Since September 29, MakerDAO has been trending between $520 and $595. The price has been struggling to consolidate its position above $600. However, technical analysis suggests that the price may enter a bullish upswing soon.
MKR looks to recover lost ground
Looking at the daily price chart, it seems like the TD sequential index has flashed a buy signal with a green-one candlestick. This will prompt the price to jump up by one to four daily candlesticks or begin a new uptrend. By riding this wave, MKR should be able to break above $600 effectively.
MKR/USDT daily chart
This bullish outlook holds when observing the daily price chart. It looks like the price is rebounding from the lower boundary of a parallel channel that developed within the same time frame. Looking at IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) will help us better determine possible resistance barriers on the way up.
MKR/USDT daily chart
Maker's IOMAP suggests that there is an immediate obstacle between $524 and $538.50. It looks like 2,600 addresses had previously purchased 360,000 MKR tokens at this level. If the buyers manage to do so, the lack of strong resistance walls upfront could push it into the $600-level.
Maker IOMAP
While the overall outlook is bullish, it should be noted that the top-35 cryptocurrency is currently sitting on top of weak-to-moderate support walls. The IOMAP shows that the price could potentially drop to the $445-$465 range before it encounters moderate support. As such, the sellers could take advantage of the weak support walls to invalidate this bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price poised for a steep correction according to on-chain metrics
Bitcoin is trading at $13,857 after hitting a low of $13,512 in the past 24 hours. It seems that the uncertainty around the US presidential election is not stopping the digital asset from climbing towards $14,000.
XRP price tries to rebound but gets rejected from a critical resistance level
XRP remains as the lagger cryptocurrency while Bitcoin and Ethereum continue climbing higher. A breakdown from an ascending triangle on October 28 destroyed all the bullish momentum for XRP which is now trading at $0.237.
UNI price looks for the bottom amid a massive and extended downtrend
Right after its successful airdrop, UNI started consolidating due to significant selling pressure, which was expected. The price of Uniswap has fallen by more than 77% in the past month and continues declining. One of the most critical patterns broken...
MakerDAO Price Analysis: MKR looks poised to jump up
Since September 29, MakerDAO has been trending between $520 and $595. The price has been struggling to consolidate its position above $600. However, technical analysis suggests that the price may enter a bullish upswing soon.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.