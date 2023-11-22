Maker price uptrend could face headwinds as on-chain metrics flash warning signs

- Whales are accumulating the Maker token, but these wallets are sitting on unrealized profits.
- MKR on-chain metrics are flashing bearish signals, increasing the likelihood of a correction in the token's price.
- MKR price yielded nearly 7% gains for holders on the day, and 6% weekly gains.
Maker (MKR), a smart contract token, is being accumulated by large wallet investors that scooped up MAKER in the past day. These addresses are sitting on unrealized profits, according to an on-chain data provider.
On-chain metrics of Maker are supporting a bearish thesis for the asset in the short term.
Also read: Ethereum price rally could extend, riding on bullish on-chain metrics
Whale wallets hold estimated profits of more than $500,000
Crypto on-chain intelligence provider SpotOnChain identified the Maker token as the sixth largest asset in terms of smart money inflow in the past 24 hours. Smart money is capital invested by people with expertise or knowledge on the market’s condition. Two notable whales accumulated MKR tokens in the past 12 hours.
@Maven11Capital, a large wallet investor and VC, added MKR to their token holdings for the first time in two years. The firm bought 899 MKR on Binance at a price of $1,450. Meanwhile, another whale wallet (0x9e7) scooped up 1,226 MKR worth $1.75 million, at an average price of $1,424, on Binance. Both transactions occurred within the past 24 hours, with one of these investors sitting on an unrealized profit of $609,000.
0x9e7 Profit and Loss overview
On-chain metrics support bearish thesis for MKR
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, the supply of MKR on exchanges as a percentage of the token’s supply signals a rise in selling pressure on the asset. MKR supply on exchanges climbed from 7.01% on September 5 to 9.49% early on Wednesday. Higher supply tends to increase the selling pressure on the asset.
MKR price is therefore likely to crumble under pressure from climbing exchange reserves.
MKR supply on exchanges and price
Network realized profit/loss (NPL) is a metric used to identify the average profit or loss of all coins that moved on the chain on a daily basis. As seen in the chart below, MKR holders realized massive profits on October 24, when the asset’s price was $1,500. Since then, there has been profit-taking activity in short amounts. A large spike in profit-taking is typically followed by a decline in the asset’s price.Therefore, MKR price is likely headed towards a correction.
NPL and price
MKR price is $1,455 on Binance at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC holds up as US DoJ clears path to spot ETF approval
Bitcoin remains bearish, but there is hope for approval of spot BTC ETFs, following recent developments with the US Department of Justice. According to analysts, one of the stumbling blocks to approval was the dominance of Binance exchange in the industry.
CZ released from custody on $175 million bond after capitulation to DoJ charges, faces 18 months jail term
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has been released from custody after pleading guilty to charges levied by the US Department of Justice (DoJ). Based on the report, CZ has hard to part with up to $175 million in bail money for his release.
DOGE traders betting on recovery lose $4 million in long liquidations as Dogecoin price crashes 14%
Amid the Binance fiasco taking place on Tuesday, the market still witnessed optimism among DOGE investors despite the Dogecoin price falling for the past three days. Investors are presently bearing losses but seem positive about a recovery, which is evident in their derivative positions.
Coinbase exchange becomes clear frontrunner as Binance and CEO capitulate to US SEC
Coinbase exchange, the main market rival against Binance exchange following the collapse of FTX, is the clear frontrunner after the largest cryptocurrency exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) capitulated to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.