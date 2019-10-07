  • Litecoin trades 5.5% higher today as crypto sentiment remains positive. 
Litecoin has traded well today as have much of its peers but it has come to a halt at the 58.61 consolidations high.

After the big crypto drop on 24th September, the price consolidated between 50.27 and 58.61.

On the lower timeframes, you can see a pattern of higher highs and higher lows but there is a big level to beat.

Price has now moved back to the 23.6% Fibonacci level but we need to see if it holds as support.

The volume profile on the right hand side is showing that price is above the value area and it could be a potential support level in the future.

Litecoin analysis

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 57.51
Today Daily Change  2.9837
Today Daily Change %  5.47
Today daily open 54.5263
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 62.1129
Daily SMA50 66.9238
Daily SMA100 82.5893
Daily SMA200 88.3428
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.98
Previous Daily Low 53.1023
Previous Weekly High 57.7344
Previous Weekly Low 52.1872
Previous Monthly High 80.2956
Previous Monthly Low 50.399
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 54.5836
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.4987
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.7591
Daily Pivot Point S2 50.9918
Daily Pivot Point S3 48.8813
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.6368
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.7473
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.5145

 

 

