Litecoin technical analysis: Rectangle breakout targets 43.20 in the near-term

- LTC bulls keep the recent recovery momentum intact on Saturday.
- Litecoin looks bullish in the near-term, a test of 43.00 on the cards.
The sixth most widely traded cryptocurrency, Litecoin (LTC/USD), with a market capitalization of $ 2.70 billion, is one of the leading gainers amongst the top 10 favorite digital assets on Saturday. The coin is looking to extend Friday’s recovery, especially as the technical set up turns in favor of the bulls in the near-term. Despite the latest uptick, the coin remains in a familiar trading range between $ 44.50 and $ 38.80. At the time of writing, the price reverses a spike to daily highs and trades around 42.50, still up 0.50% on the day while gaining nearly 4.50% over the last 24 hours.
LTC/USD 15-minutes chart
- Rectangle pattern breakout confirmed, with a target seen around 43.20 levels.
- Immediate support awaits at the horizontal (pattern) resistance of 42.30, as the coin retraces the latest spike.
- LTC bears will eye the upward sloping 21-HMA at 42.13 on a breach of the last.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has room for further upside, as it lies just beneath the overbought territory.
LTC/USD daily chart
- LTC bulls struggle below the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level of the Nov-Dec decline around 43.00.
- A sustain breakthrough above the last will strengthen the recovery momentum toward the bearish 50-DMA at 44.92.
- For now, the bias appears neutral to bullish amid a flat RSI at the midline, with buy the dips to be seen around 39.50 region.
LTC/USD Levels to watch
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.445
|Today Daily Change
|0.2150
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|42.2217
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.8785
|Daily SMA50
|45.363
|Daily SMA100
|51.3594
|Daily SMA200
|72.3639
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.4165
|Previous Daily Low
|38.7677
|Previous Weekly High
|44.0506
|Previous Weekly Low
|38.7677
|Previous Monthly High
|48.5063
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.9836
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.0227
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.1615
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.8541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|37.4865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|36.2052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.5029
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.7841
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|47.1517
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD fights to stay above the $7,300 level - Confluence Detector
The bulls will need to overcome strong resistance at $7,415 to continue upward movement. This level has the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50), four-hour Bollinger Band and one-day Previous High. On the downside, a healthy stack of support lies between $7,265-$7,285.
Ripple price prediction: Path of least resistance appears to the upside
Having recovered sharply from weekly lows of 0.1846 on Friday, Ripple (XRP/USD) consolidates the relief rally in Saturday’s quiet trading so far. 0.1950 is the level to beat for the XRP bulls amid quiet trading.
Litecoin technical analysis: Rectangle breakout targets 43.20 in the near-term
LTC/USD is looking to extend Friday’s recovery, especially as the technical set up turns in favor of the bulls in the near-term. Despite the latest uptick, the coin remains in a familiar trading range between $ 44.50 and $ 38.80.
XMR/USD consolidates above the $50-level
XMR/USD jumped up from $45.50 to $50.85 this Friday. So far, the price has dropped further to $50.15 this Saturday. The price is currently sandwiched between the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) and the lower Bollinger Band.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.