Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD strings together two heavily bullish days to re-enter $100-zone

LTC/USD went up from $79.75 to $102 over the last two days.

Elliot oscillator had two straight bullish sessions after two weeks of bearish sessions.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD has dropped from $102 to 99.60 in the early hours of Friday after meeting market resistance. Before this, LTC/USD had two heavily bearish days where the price spiked from $79.75 to $102. The Elliot oscillator had two straight bullish sessions after two weeks of bearish sessions.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour price chart shows a bearish breakout from the upward trending line. The price is floating below the green Ichimoku cloud. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator was going into the overbought zone when it bounced down and is currently trending around 63.63.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart has been trending horizontally and has touched the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve. The price is still in the upper half of the 20-day Bollinger band. The moving average convergence/divergence show two bearish sessions following ten straight bullish sessions, indicating that the bears are fighting back in the short term.

Key Levels

LTC/USD Overview Today last price 99.3737 Today Daily Change -1.9090 Today Daily Change % -1.88 Today daily open 101.2827 Trends Daily SMA20 110.3826 Daily SMA50 119.3394 Daily SMA100 101.9407 Daily SMA200 74.7665 Levels Previous Daily High 104.7412 Previous Daily Low 87.128 Previous Weekly High 125.6252 Previous Weekly Low 95.0808 Previous Monthly High 146.2716 Previous Monthly Low 97.5782 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.0129 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.8562 Daily Pivot Point S1 90.6934 Daily Pivot Point S2 80.1041 Daily Pivot Point S3 73.0803 Daily Pivot Point R1 108.3066 Daily Pivot Point R2 115.3304 Daily Pivot Point R3 125.9197



