Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD strings together two heavily bullish days to re-enter $100-zone

- LTC/USD went up from $79.75 to $102 over the last two days.
- Elliot oscillator had two straight bullish sessions after two weeks of bearish sessions.
LTC/USD daily chart
LTC/USD has dropped from $102 to 99.60 in the early hours of Friday after meeting market resistance. Before this, LTC/USD had two heavily bearish days where the price spiked from $79.75 to $102. The Elliot oscillator had two straight bullish sessions after two weeks of bearish sessions.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour price chart shows a bearish breakout from the upward trending line. The price is floating below the green Ichimoku cloud. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator was going into the overbought zone when it bounced down and is currently trending around 63.63.
LTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart has been trending horizontally and has touched the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve. The price is still in the upper half of the 20-day Bollinger band. The moving average convergence/divergence show two bearish sessions following ten straight bullish sessions, indicating that the bears are fighting back in the short term.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.3737
|Today Daily Change
|-1.9090
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.88
|Today daily open
|101.2827
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.3826
|Daily SMA50
|119.3394
|Daily SMA100
|101.9407
|Daily SMA200
|74.7665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.7412
|Previous Daily Low
|87.128
|Previous Weekly High
|125.6252
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.0808
|Previous Monthly High
|146.2716
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.5782
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.0129
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.8562
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.6934
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.1041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.0803
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.3304
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125.9197
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
