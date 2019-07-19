Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD strings together two heavily bullish days to re-enter $100-zone

  • LTC/USD went up from $79.75 to $102 over the last two days.
  • Elliot oscillator had two straight bullish sessions after two weeks of bearish sessions.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD has dropped from $102 to 99.60 in the early hours of Friday after meeting market resistance. Before this, LTC/USD had two heavily bearish days where the price spiked from $79.75 to $102. The Elliot oscillator had two straight bullish sessions after two weeks of bearish sessions.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour price chart shows a bearish breakout from the upward trending line. The price is floating below the green Ichimoku cloud. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator was going into the overbought zone when it bounced down and is currently trending around 63.63.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart has been trending horizontally and has touched the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve. The price is still in the upper half of the 20-day Bollinger band. The moving average convergence/divergence show two bearish sessions following ten straight bullish sessions, indicating that the bears are fighting back in the short term.

Key Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 99.3737
Today Daily Change -1.9090
Today Daily Change % -1.88
Today daily open 101.2827
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.3826
Daily SMA50 119.3394
Daily SMA100 101.9407
Daily SMA200 74.7665
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.7412
Previous Daily Low 87.128
Previous Weekly High 125.6252
Previous Weekly Low 95.0808
Previous Monthly High 146.2716
Previous Monthly Low 97.5782
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.0129
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.8562
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.6934
Daily Pivot Point S2 80.1041
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.0803
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.3066
Daily Pivot Point R2 115.3304
Daily Pivot Point R3 125.9197

 


 

