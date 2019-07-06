Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD major barrier at $120 needs to be broken for greater gains

Ken Chigbo
  • LItecoin price is trading with gains of over 4% in the second part of the session on Friday. 
  • LTC/USD bulls trying to break down heavy daily supply around the $120 territory. 
  • Anticipation heading into the Litecoin halving appears to be driving some momentum, it is happening in some 60 days. 

 

Spot rate:                 116.36

Relative change:      +4.45%

High:                        116.42

Low:                         109.95

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 115.6577
Today Daily Change 4.2663
Today Daily Change % 3.83
Today daily open 111.3914
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.8384
Daily SMA50 89.0397
Daily SMA100 77.2829
Daily SMA200 55.6637
Levels
Previous Daily High 112.171
Previous Daily Low 101.0757
Previous Weekly High 122.0347
Previous Weekly Low 99.2339
Previous Monthly High 122.0347
Previous Monthly Low 72.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.9326
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.3141
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.2544
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.1175
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.1592
Daily Pivot Point R1 115.3497
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.3079
Daily Pivot Point R3 126.4449

 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • The significance of the $120 price territory can be seen clearly via the 60-minute view. 

LTC/USD daily chart

  • Price action via the daily is resting a critical area of supply up at $120, a break could invite a stronger wave of buying pressure.

