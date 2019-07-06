Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD major barrier at $120 needs to be broken for greater gains
- LItecoin price is trading with gains of over 4% in the second part of the session on Friday.
- LTC/USD bulls trying to break down heavy daily supply around the $120 territory.
- Anticipation heading into the Litecoin halving appears to be driving some momentum, it is happening in some 60 days.
Spot rate: 116.36
Relative change: +4.45%
High: 116.42
Low: 109.95
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.6577
|Today Daily Change
|4.2663
|Today Daily Change %
|3.83
|Today daily open
|111.3914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.8384
|Daily SMA50
|89.0397
|Daily SMA100
|77.2829
|Daily SMA200
|55.6637
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|112.171
|Previous Daily Low
|101.0757
|Previous Weekly High
|122.0347
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.2339
|Previous Monthly High
|122.0347
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.9326
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.3141
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.2544
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.1175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.1592
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.3497
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.3079
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|126.4449
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
- The significance of the $120 price territory can be seen clearly via the 60-minute view.
LTC/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily is resting a critical area of supply up at $120, a break could invite a stronger wave of buying pressure.
