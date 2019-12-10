- Litecoin commences a sideways trading action after defending $44.00 support.
- LTC/USD needs one kick above the trendline resistance to pave the way for gains above $50.
Litecoin bears are still forcing the price against crucial support zones. Since the start of this week’s trading, Litecoin has maintained a bearish outlook. Besides, the cryptoasset has corrected a subtle 0.1% lower on the day. LTC/USD is holding ground at $44.49 while trading sideways along the same line.
Consequently, the price is dangling below the moving averages; the confluence formed by the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart at $45 is limiting movement north. The RSI in the same 4-hour range is ranging at 42.42. If RSI continues to move sideways, LTC’s recovery will not come easy.
However, a correction above the descending trendline resistance is likely to stir growth towards $50. On the downside, $44 is the first support target. Other support areas include $42.50 and $40.00.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
