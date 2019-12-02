Litecoin's extreme downtrend could continue if the 42.50 level breaks.

Wave after wave is breaking on the downside and the bulls failed to break 50.00.

LTC/USD Technical Analysis

Litecoin is still in a depressed state. The bears have come into control once again after 50.00 was rejected.

The next level on the downside that will give us clues is 42.50.

The RSI is also looking to move into an oversold zone.

22.17 is the next major long term level of support (can be seen on the weekly chart)

LTC/USD Additional Levels