  • Litecoin's extreme downtrend could continue if the 42.50 level breaks.
  • Wave after wave is breaking on the downside and the bulls failed to break 50.00.

LTC/USD Technical Analysis

Litecoin is still in a depressed state. The bears have come into control once again after 50.00 was rejected.

The next level on the downside that will give us clues is 42.50.

The RSI is also looking to move into an oversold zone.

22.17 is the next major long term level of support (can be seen on the weekly chart)

Litecoin analysis

LTC/USD Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 45.3386
Today Daily Change -2.2565
Today Daily Change % -4.74
Today daily open 47.5951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 52.8429
Daily SMA50 55.4214
Daily SMA100 60.6261
Daily SMA200 83.1739
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.5063
Previous Daily Low 45.619
Previous Weekly High 49.439
Previous Weekly Low 42.351
Previous Monthly High 66.2492
Previous Monthly Low 42.351
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 47.4034
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.722
Daily Pivot Point S1 45.974
Daily Pivot Point S2 44.3529
Daily Pivot Point S3 43.0867
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.8612
Daily Pivot Point R2 50.1274
Daily Pivot Point R3 51.7485

 

 

