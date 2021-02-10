Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC on track for a 20% rally as bulls shatter a critical resistance level

- Litecoin prepares for lift-off as it slices through a critical resistance at $170.
- LTC's recent price action resembles a W-shaped recovery and is primed for a 20% surge soon.
- On-chain transactional data shows little-to-no resistance ahead.
Litecoin price has seen incredible gains of over 350% since late September 2020. With the entire market in a bull run, this rally could push LTC towards the next resistance level at $220.
Litecoin price poised to enter $300 territory
Litecoin established a strong bull trend as the price closed above the critical resistance level at $170 on February 9. At the time of writing, LTC was trading at $190, a level last seen almost 1,000 days ago.
The W-shaped recovery seen on the 1-week chart shows that the next target is $225. Considering the bullish momentum in the broader market, this 20% rise should be a walk in the park for LTC.
LTC/USD 1-week chart
The IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model shows a small cluster of investors around the $190 resistance level, where roughly 91,200 addresses purchased nearly 11,000 LTC. Hence, a surge towards $220 seems attainable.
On the other hand, Litecoin sits on top of a stable support level at $175, where 62,400 addresses purchased 2.37 million LTC. Hence, any downward price action will be supported by these investors who may buy more LTC to prevent seeing their investments go underwater.
Litecoin IOMAP chart
However, an unforeseen event causing investors to panic sell could generate enough selling pressure to breach the $175 support level. Under such circumstances, Litecoin could pull back to the demand barrier at $150.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EGLD massive 800% rally tentatively resumes after profit-taking
Elrond has hit a resistance barrier after a whopping 800% rally since the beginning of January. The altcoin’s exponential growth ignored most of the dips in Bitcoin price encountered in the past few weeks.
BNB crashes 22%, but uptrend remains intact
Earlier today, the entire cryptocurrency market experienced a brief crash and lost around $50 billion in market capitalization. However, the bulls quickly bought the dip.
Chainlink price looks unstoppable as network activity suggests LINK is heading to $70
Chainlink is holding tight to the uptrend after the recent rejection at the all-time high. Defending support above $20 played a crucial role in rejuvenating the ongoing uptrend.
Bitcoin bull run pauses while selected altcoins on fire
The ongoing bullish cycle is yet to hit its local top despite Bitcoin brushing shoulders with $48,000 (new record high). Ethereum and Cardano are at the helm of the rally as far as altcoins are concerned.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.