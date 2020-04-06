Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD bulls rocket off the $40 launchpad

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 5.55 % in the session on Friday. 
  • LTC/USD at present is edging towards another day in the green, which would mark the fifth.
  • The bulls have been smashing down the chunky supply that is seen within the early $40 price region.

 

LTC/USD weekly chart

Price action is running towards its fourth consecutive session in the green, as the recovery picks up pace. 

LTC/USD daily chart

The bulls receive a big boost as the price makes a firm push above the strong supply area at $40. 

 

Spot rate:               42.68

Relative change:  +5.50%

High:                      43.04

Low:                       40.37

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 42.696
Today Daily Change 2.3059
Today Daily Change % 5.71
Today daily open 40.3901
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 38.6563
Daily SMA50 51.0631
Daily SMA100 54.9521
Daily SMA200 54.306
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 41.095
Previous Daily Low 39.9638
Previous Weekly High 43.0368
Previous Weekly Low 37.0298
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.3959
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.6629
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.8709
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.3517
Daily Pivot Point S3 38.7397
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.0021
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.6142
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.1333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

