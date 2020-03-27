Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD $40 is a problem which the bulls will need to overcome

  • Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 2.90% in the session on Friday. 
  • LTC/USD has offered little in terms of price action since 13 March.
  • Given the narrow conditions, it suggests a big breakout is in the works for Litecoin.

 

LTC/USD daily chart

Risks are still tilted to the downside, as the price moves within a bearish flag structure. Conditions are extremely tight and have been for the last four sessions. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • The price formed a bullish flag structure via the 60-minute chart view, presenting an opportunity for some near-term buying pressure. 

 

Spot rate:               38.40

Relative change:  -2.90%

High:                     40.03   

Low:                      39.19

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 39.4842
Today Daily Change -1.0934
Today Daily Change % -2.69
Today daily open 40.5776
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.648
Daily SMA50 58.6742
Daily SMA100 55.0644
Daily SMA200 55.8112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 40.6144
Previous Daily Low 38.5383
Previous Weekly High 43.9228
Previous Weekly Low 29.277
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 39.8213
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 39.3314
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.2058
Daily Pivot Point S2 37.834
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.1297
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.2819
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.9862
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.358

 

 

