Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD grinds closer to a wedge pattern breakout

- Litecoin price is dealing with increased selling activities, jeopardizing the support at $50.
- LTC/USD downward action likely to continue in the short term; bulls wait for formidable support to launch a massive upward action.
Spot rate: $48.94
Relative change: -1.1222
Percentage change: 2.24%
Trend: Bullish
Volatility: High
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin price advanced from $50.18 but formed an intraday high at $50.75. The selling pressure at $51 intimated the bulls who scattered as the price fell to $49.06 (intraday low). Litecoin needs to move past $49.97, $50.74 and $51.50 to escape the trappings set by the bears. $49.06 is the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, $50.74 is the pivot point one-week support three and $51.50 is the previous day high. On the downside, support is observed at $48.95: The previous day low and the Bollinger Band 15-mins lower. The second support is seen at $48.43: Pivot Point one-month support one.
A falling wedge pattern hints that a bullish reversal is possible in the near term, However, LTC/USD is likely to continue with the downside action as it seeks a credible support area. Besides, the Elliot Wave Oscillator shows that bears are in control of the price in the current session; situation likely to last the entire day.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|49.1262
|Today Daily Change
|-1.0321
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.06
|Today daily open
|50.1583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|63.1461
|Daily SMA50
|66.6423
|Daily SMA100
|56.0696
|Daily SMA200
|58.3479
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|51.4533
|Previous Daily Low
|48.8833
|Previous Weekly High
|63.8958
|Previous Weekly Low
|56.1364
|Previous Monthly High
|84.4232
|Previous Monthly Low
|56.6073
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|49.8651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|50.4716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|48.8766
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|47.595
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|46.3067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|51.4466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|52.7349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.0166
