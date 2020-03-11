John Isige John Isige
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD grinds closer to a wedge pattern breakout

  • Litecoin price is dealing with increased selling activities, jeopardizing the support at $50.
  • LTC/USD downward action likely to continue in the short term; bulls wait for formidable support to launch a massive upward action.

Spot rate: $48.94

Relative change: -1.1222

Percentage change: 2.24%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: High

Litecoin price advanced from $50.18 but formed an intraday high at $50.75. The selling pressure at $51 intimated the bulls who scattered as the price fell to $49.06 (intraday low). Litecoin needs to move past $49.97, $50.74 and $51.50 to escape the trappings set by the bears. $49.06 is the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, $50.74 is the pivot point one-week support three and $51.50 is the previous day high. On the downside, support is observed at $48.95: The previous day low and the Bollinger Band 15-mins lower. The second support is seen at $48.43: Pivot Point one-month support one.

A falling wedge pattern hints that a bullish reversal is possible in the near term, However, LTC/USD is likely to continue with the downside action as it seeks a credible support area. Besides, the Elliot Wave Oscillator shows that bears are in control of the price in the current session; situation likely to last the entire day.

Overview
Today last price 49.1262
Today Daily Change -1.0321
Today Daily Change % -2.06
Today daily open 50.1583
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 63.1461
Daily SMA50 66.6423
Daily SMA100 56.0696
Daily SMA200 58.3479
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 51.4533
Previous Daily Low 48.8833
Previous Weekly High 63.8958
Previous Weekly Low 56.1364
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 49.8651
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 50.4716
Daily Pivot Point S1 48.8766
Daily Pivot Point S2 47.595
Daily Pivot Point S3 46.3067
Daily Pivot Point R1 51.4466
Daily Pivot Point R2 52.7349
Daily Pivot Point R3 54.0166

 

 

