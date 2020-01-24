Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD dips below the green Ichimoku cloud

LTC/USD bears retained control of the market for a second straight day. This Thursday, the price dropped from $58.15 to $54.45 . So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $53.15 and dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 20 acts as immediate market support and is holding the price up. The MACD indicator shows a reversal of bullish momentum, as the signal line has crossed over the MACD line for the first time in 42 days. The RSI indicator has dropped to 51.55 , showing that the market is going through a sell-off period.

